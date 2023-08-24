Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

News Local

No injures in Grand Forks semi rollover crash

The crash took place on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24, in the Loaf 'N Jug parking lot on Gateway Drive.

Loaf n Jug Gateway Drive Grand Forks.JPG
Loaf 'N Jug on Gateway Drive in Grand Forks
Google Maps
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a semi rollover crash Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24, at Loaf 'N Jug in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to 4326 Gateway Drive at 12:28 p.m., according to a press release.

A semi — owned by Knudson Farms — had been hauling a load of sugar beets. When the vehicle turned into the Loaf 'N Jug gas station, it tilted onto its passenger side, causing the load to spill.

Read more

Steven Clapsaddle, 32, was driving the semi at the time of the crash; he was uninjured. Clapsaddle was cited for reckless driving and care required, the release said.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and Interstate Towing provided assistance to the GFPD during this incident.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
