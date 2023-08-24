No injures in Grand Forks semi rollover crash

GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a semi rollover crash Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24, at Loaf 'N Jug in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to 4326 Gateway Drive at 12:28 p.m., according to a press release.

A semi — owned by Knudson Farms — had been hauling a load of sugar beets. When the vehicle turned into the Loaf 'N Jug gas station, it tilted onto its passenger side, causing the load to spill.

Steven Clapsaddle, 32, was driving the semi at the time of the crash; he was uninjured. Clapsaddle was cited for reckless driving and care required, the release said.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and Interstate Towing provided assistance to the GFPD during this incident.