Newfest, an annual event in Newfolden, Minnesota, comes back for another year Sept. 8-10

NEWFOLDEN — Marshall County Commissioner Sharon Bring said Newfolden's annual Newfest celebration brings a good turnout.

The event, which is free to the public, will be held this year on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

"We're pleased. We're a small community — 300 and some," Bring said. "It turns out to be a good day."

Newfest begins at dusk Friday, Sept. 8, with an outdoor showing of the movie "Lilo & Stitch," sponsored by BrewHaHa Coffee Shop, which will be selling concessions.

Saturday features most of Newfest’s festivities, including the Fireman’s Burger Feed fundraiser at 11 a.m., celebrating the Newfolden Fire Department’s 75 years of service. The Newfest Fun Run/Walk’s 1k will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the 5k following at 9. A tractor show will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall County Central High School. The Country Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, featuring vendors selling products like baked goods, jewelry, clothes and decorations. A pet parade will be held at 11:20, followed by Newfest Parade at 11:30.

Following the parade will be multiple activities for children, including octoball, xtreme ball, a petting zoo, face painting, inflatable games and more. Music featuring local musicians and singers will start at the bandshell at 12:30 through the rest of the day.

Food vendors will also be available throughout the day Friday, and Bring said all but one are returning vendors. She talks to the vendors after every Newfest, and each of them has been satisfied with the event's turnout. Previous years have also seen the Country Market sell out of products by noon, which pleases the vendors.

The Darryl Jarshaw Antique Tractor Pull will begin at 2 p.m. and a bingo fundraiser at 3. HeeHaw - Just Jammin’ and Jokes, a musical entertainment performance, will be held at the community center at 6. A campfire and s’mores will be available at dusk at the Evangelical Free Church parking lot.

Newfest will end on Sunday with the Lion’s Brunch Fundraiser at the community center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As a small farming community, turnout depends on farming activities and weather conditions, Bring said.

“We've been lucky, we've never had an event rained out," she said.

Even with the small community, activities like the kids games and horse and wagon rides stay busy throughout the day, with long lines and full wagons.

A complete schedule of Newfolden’s events is available at the city of Newfolden’s official website.