News Local

New venue means Grand Forks Sertoma Club celebrates "biggest ever" Fourth of July festival

Festival, in its 65th year, moved from South Middle School to Sertoma Park

Matt Rone (left) and Pete O'Neil prepare watermelon for attendees at the 2023 Sertoma Club Fourth of July festival in Grand Forks.
Today at 8:05 AM

GRAND FORKS – With a more comfortable and spacious venue secured, attendees of the Grand Forks Sertoma Club’s Fourth of July festival on Tuesday celebrated “the biggest event ever” in its 65-year history, according to the event’s chairman.

For the first time, the event was held at Sertoma Park just west of Altru Hospital, having moved from its previous location near South Middle School.

Megan Anderson-Weisgram, a member of the Grand Forks City Band and longtime festival attendee, said she prefers the environment of Sertoma Park to the previous venue.

“I like that it has more room, and is not too crowded,” she said. “At South Middle School, people were constantly bumping into you.”

Anderson-Weisgram added that she enjoys the ample shade that Sertoma Park offers, along with the variety of food vendors.

Paul Waind, chairman of the event, said it was evident the event needed to move to a larger, and more accommodating, venue.

“It’s great that we were able to move the event here, because we outgrew that over there (at South Middle School),” he said. “There’s no shade there, and it’s kind of nice with all of the picnic tables and facilities here. It was really a no-brainer.”

Waind said the event, which typically draws between 10,000 to 20,000 attendees annually, was the largest he remembers.

“The kids’ parade was huge – we had over 250 entrants,” he said. “The park has just been packed all day, and vendors are busy.”

Waind also expressed gratitude toward Altru for allowing attendees to park in its lot, which provided overflow parking for the nearly 1,500 cars on site Tuesday.

Tammy Schmitz, a festival volunteer and member of the Sertoma Club, said the logistics of coordinating volunteers plays out easier at Sertoma Park.

“Our Sertoma members fill a lot of the volunteer roles, and it was hard to be so spread out from each other at South Middle,” she said. “We thought that we’d try something new, and showcase all the work we’ve done to get the park in place.”

Schmitz also said attendees took advantage of the ample natural and man-made shade spots the park offers.

"I think there's a lot of space for people who want to enjoy the park and be comfortable," she said. "There are a lot of trees here for natural shade, along with canopies and shelters."

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
