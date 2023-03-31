New chief patrol agent named for Grand Forks sector

GRAND FORKS — Scott Garrett was selected as the new chief of the Grand Forks sector of U.S. Border Patrol, and assumed his duties on March 26.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and proud to be serving with the men and women of Grand Forks Sector,” Garrett said in a press release from Customs & Border Patrol. "Border security is national security, and we will continue to work alongside our strategic partners and the community to keep our nation safe."

According to the press release, "Garrett entered on duty in 1996 from the 309th session of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) Academy."

Garrett has held a number of leadership positions throughout his career, including acting executive director, mission readiness and intelligence analysis; associate chief, USBP headquarters; patrol agent in charge, Indio station; division chief, San Diego sector; and acting CPA, Ramey sector.

Garrett earned a master's degree in national security and strategic studies, as well as a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He also graduated from the Department of Homeland Security Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.

ADVERTISEMENT