Nelson family purchases Grand Forks' Lithia Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealerships

GRAND FORKS — A pair of car dealerships on Grand Forks' south side have been purchased.

Lithia Ford and Lithia Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram have been purchased by the Nelson family, who bring more than 30 years of experience owning dealerships to the businesses.

Nelson Auto has purchased Lithia Ford and Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram of Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The family has been in the car business since 1992, and also owns three dealerships in Williston, Dickinson and Watford City, North Dakota.

Adam Nelson said Grand Forks’ economic vibrancy prompted him to purchase the dealerships.

“We see Grand Forks as a vibrant community with a great economic base,” Adam Nelson told the Herald. “We felt that we’re a good fit for the community.”

Nelson also said family ties to Grand Forks factored into the decision.

“This is a very family-friendly community that my wife and I want to raise our kids in,” he said.

Nelson emphasized that he plans to focus on expanding Lithia’s service department by adding technicians and customer support staff.

“Customers can buy their vehicles anywhere, but they want someone who takes care of their vehicle throughout its life cycle,” he said.

