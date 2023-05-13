99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Name released of pickup driver injured after striking train

The investigation is ongoing, but the driver was charged with failure to stop for railroad crossing.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:25 PM

GRAND FORKS — Authorities have released the name of a man who was injured after the vehicle he was driving struck a train southwest of Grand Forks on Thursday, May 11.

The man has been identified as David Contreras, a 60-year-old Grand Forks resident, according to an updated press release.

Contreras was traveling eastbound on 47th Avenue South at the railroad crossing on the 5500 block while an Amtrack train was heading northbound, the press release said.

Contreras struck the front side of the lead engine. He was injured and transported from the scene by ambulance.

According to the updated press release, Contreras has been charged with failure to stop for railroad crossing.

Inside the train was Richard Lorenzen, a 52-year-old East Grand Forks resident, who was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
