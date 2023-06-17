Motorized vehicles, stolen trail cameras among top problems for Greater Grand Forks Greenway staff

GRAND FORKS – The theft of two trail cameras along the Greenway this year has frustrated Kim Greendahl, the Greenway specialist.

Greendahl said the trail cameras are not only used to help track how many people are using the Greenway, but they’re also used to detect problems that can occur.

“In the areas that they’ve been stolen, a lot of times it’s because I’m having a problem so I want to see what’s going on,” she said. “... Whoever is doing the activity I want to track, they don’t want to be seen and it’s frustrating.”

One camera was stolen in February with another stolen a month ago. Greendahl only has one trail camera left; she generally likes to have four cameras placed along the Greenway.

Issues with theft and people damaging the cameras has occurred before. Each camera costs between $300 to $400. In addition to the physical camera, a $100 subscription is needed to access camera footage. Greendahl said the funding for the cameras comes from the Greenway budget.

At this point, Greendahl may hold off on purchasing more cameras.

“I’ve been holding off. I think I’m going to buy more. There’s just such a bad taste in my mouth right now.”

Among some of the problems that can be tracked on the trail cameras is people driving motorized vehicles along the Greenway. Both Greendahl and Reid Huttunen, the East Grand Forks Parks and Recreation superintendent, said motorized vehicle usage on the Greenway in both cities tends to be one of the top problems staff face each year.

“It just seems like it's a constant issue,” Huttunen said. “We're battling with trying to make sure vehicles stay where they're supposed to and can make sure that people using the Greenway, the pedestrians that want to use the Greenway, can use it the way it's intended.”

Some of the prohibited vehicles Greendahl has seen so far this year include motorcycles and golf carts. Motorized bikes, ATVs, UTVs and golf carts are all prohibited on the Greenway in both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Electric bikes and electric scooters, such as Birds Ride Inc. scooters, are allowed on the Greenway.

In Grand Forks, Greendahl said the number of people driving motorized vehicles on the Greenway has increased, at least according to anecdotal evidence.

“I would say this year has been the worst that I’ve seen in areas,” she said. “I realize that’s anecdotal, but I’m hearing it also from the Park District. Their staff is seeing them out on the trails. I’m hearing it from residents.”

In East Grand Forks, Huttunen said the number of motorized vehicles on the Greenway tends to vary throughout the year.

“It seems like it goes up and down. We have times every summer where it seems like there's a lot of traffic and we spend a lot more time discussing ... ways to curtail that traffic. And then you get periods of time where it seems like it slows down or stops completely. And some of that's probably enforcement based,” Huttunen said. “I'm sure people start to see a little bit more enforcement and that reminds them to stay away or makes them want to stay away.”

Enforcement for motorized vehicles, including fines, is handled by the police departments of both cities.

Another problem noticed by both Greendahl and Huttunen: Some people are not picking up after their pets and don't have their dogs on leashes.

“So this really comes down to how do we see our community? Do we think that this is an important resource and an amenity that we're proud of? Or is it this place that everybody can do whatever they want, whenever they want and it is what it is?” Greendahl said. “ ... I don’t know how else to motivate people to do the right thing.”