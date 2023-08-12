More than 160 new hires in Grand Forks Public Schools, but more workers still needed

GRAND FORKS — There are approximately 150 openings for special education paraprofessionals within Grand Forks Public Schools, a high number as the start of school nears but one that this year comes with at least a glimmer of promise.

Griffin Gillespie, head of human resources for the district, earlier this week told members of the Grand Forks School Board that the number of openings is similar to 2022-23, but that the prospect pool is deeper at the start of 2023-24.

“We do have a really good pool of candidates who are coming in compared to last year, when they hardly had any applicants. So (district recruiters) are pretty thrilled with that,” Gillespie said during Monday evening’s School Board meeting. “The people they have been interviewing have been very qualified, really good candidates.”

Paras are by far the most sought-after positions this summer at GFPS, with Encore — an after-school program — in need of 23 new staffers.

Other openings include:



Certified teachers: 7.

Special education: 2.

Speech language pathologist: 4.

Psych: 6.

Custodians: 10.

Cooks: 9.

Other paras: 8.

Other classified: 2.

The district’s new hires include 95 certified positions, 45 classified positions and 22 international teachers, for a total of 162 new hires so far. The 22 international teachers are in addition to 15 hired last year.

But it’s the paraprofessional spots that are presenting the biggest challenge, at least according to the numbers presented Monday by Gillespie.

Carrie Fisk has been a para in the district for eight years. During a visit with a Herald staffer Thursday, she was asked if she has advice for anyone considering applying for a para position.

"You need to love what you do and have a lot of patience," she said. "It's a great, fulfilling job. It makes you feel good (spending time) with the kiddos and making them feel special. ... It's very rewarding."

Nearby, a coworker spoke up: "We'd really appreciate anyone who comes to help out."

Superintendent Terry Brenner told the Herald paras are important because they provide valuable aid not only for the students they oversee, but also for the district’s teaching staff.

“There is a reason we have a number of necessary paraprofessionals. Students requiring special education have individualized education plans (IEPs) that are specific curriculum to them. Part of those IEPs spell out the required minutes of supplemental or supplanted support which requires human capital,” Brenner said. “When we are short staffed, a tremendous burden falls on special education teachers and classroom teachers.”

Overall, there are approximately 350 special education para positions in the district; the open positions represent more than a third of the group’s total. Hourly pay for paras ranges from $16.32 to $21.30.

“I checked with the Special Ed Department and this is on par to where we were last year. The big difference is the applicant pool,” Gillespie said during Monday’s board meeting. "... Part of that is probably due to the increase in our wages as well as some of the advertising we have been doing.”

In May, the district and the Grand Forks Education Association agreed to a $4,000 across-the-board salary increase for the 2023-24 school year, and a $2,500 increase in 2024-25. It boosts starting pay for teachers from $42,977 to $46,977.

The district also is fine-tuning its marketing strategy, Gillespie told the board.

“When I first joined the district, our strategy for recruitment was just basically we posted our positions on our recruitment website and hoped that people applied. There was a little bit of advertising here and there but nothing done really strategically,” he said.

For example, he said, the district this year began a contract with Jobs HQ, a branch of Forum Communications Co., which also owns the Grand Forks Herald. It has led to 526,000 impressions for district recruiting advertisements between January through the end of July, and helped boost full completion of recruiting videos.

There have been more than 50,000 complete video plays, Gillespie said.

“That is the video that was created last year that is running on our home page. This also pushes out to Jobs HQ to their job board, as well as dozens of other job boards that they have connections with. We’re getting our reach throughout the region,” he said.

Also, the district is using the company for a strategy called “geofencing,” which allows an advertiser to specifically target geographic locations — or specific events — to deliver digital ads.

“We are able to manipulate that and be more strategic,” Gillespie told the board. “Say there is a specific career fair in Fargo or Minnesota that we want to geofence. … People at that career fair in the geofence will be fed our ads.”

The district also is using CTV and OTT advertising — acronyms that stand for connected TV and “over the top,” respectively. The former generally refers to televisions that are used to stream video over the internet, while the latter generally refers to services such as Apple TV, Roku and the like.

YouTube also is being used more for recruiting.

All told, applications are up 36% this year, according to Gillespie’s presentation Monday evening.

“While we still have work to do in terms of hiring more paras, the number of applicants we are receiving is remarkably better than last year,” Brenner said. “Anecdotally speaking, it has been a combination of increased pay, employee referrals and marketing/messaging in new venues.”

Future recruiting initiatives might include Off the Wall Advertising — used in bars and restaurants — along with pre-movie advertising at River Cinema, as well as social media. Gillespie also said plans are in the works to push more district branding via its employees.

“We have started to create a careers page that is out there now, but we’re looking to use that more, (plus) using testimonials, why Grand Forks Public Schools is a great place to work, having more photos out there of our employees and then really updating our recruitment video,” he said. “We should create a new video and create more marketing advertisements with our people in them. Right now, we are using stock photos with Jobs HQ, and they want us to use our own employees in the future.”

During Monday’s meeting, School Board member Monte Gaukler asked Gillespie if he knows much about other districts’ open positions.

“How exciting that we have this many new hires, right?” she said. “Do you have any feel for what it looks like across the state in terms of schools our size?”

Said Gillespie: “I don’t have a good pulse on that, but it sounds like some other schools in the state are struggling a little bit more than we are. … Our new contract and investments that we made into all of our positions as far as compensation has helped, too.”

Brenner agrees with Gillespie’s analysis of recruiting efforts, and also credited staff members who have worked to address the problem — often on personal time.

“I laud the leadership of Special Education Executive Director Lissa Diederich, Assistant Special Education Director Carrie Weippert and special education coordinators who have stood up hiring events throughout the summer – even while they were on ‘vacation,’ ” Brenner said.

The Herald's Eric Hylden contributed to this report.