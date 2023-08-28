More smoke in forecast for Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — Canadian wildfire smoke will once again move into the region, but should mostly stay aloft.

“It won’t be super impactful,” said Jennifer Ritterling at the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks. “It’ll be mostly aloft and make the skies milky looking.”

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agencies forecast, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups as heavier smoke moves in from western Canada from a recent cold front. The forecasts are still a ways out and wildfire smoke is notoriously difficult to predict. Depending on how heavy the smoke ends up being as it moves in on Tuesday, air quality alerts may be issued.

Limiting time outside and wearing personal protective equipment all help lessen the effects of wildfire smoke.

By the weekend, much of the smoke should clear out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality forecasts and conditions and be found by going to either the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s website , the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website , or www.AirNow.gov

