6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

More smoke in forecast for Grand Forks

Depending on how heavy the smoke ends up being as it moves in on Tuesday, air quality alerts may be issued. Much of the smoke should clear out by the weekend.

Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
The sun rises behind a water tower in Grand Forks.
Grand Forks Herald photo
By Matthew Voigt
Today at 1:47 PM

GRAND FORKS — Canadian wildfire smoke will once again move into the region, but should mostly stay aloft.

“It won’t be super impactful,” said Jennifer Ritterling at the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks. “It’ll be mostly aloft and make the skies milky looking.”

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agencies forecast, the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups as heavier smoke moves in from western Canada from a recent cold front. The forecasts are still a ways out and wildfire smoke is notoriously difficult to predict. Depending on how heavy the smoke ends up being as it moves in on Tuesday, air quality alerts may be issued.

Limiting time outside and wearing personal protective equipment all help lessen the effects of wildfire smoke.

By the weekend, much of the smoke should clear out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality forecasts and conditions and be found by going to either the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s website , the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website , or www.AirNow.gov

By Matthew Voigt
Voigt covers city government in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.
What To Read Next
66259932-5518-478D-B606-806CCA603D11.jpeg
Local
Huttunen says facilities upgrades, 2024 budget are top priorities as new East Grand Forks city administrator
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
10xx22 townwsquareMural.jpg
Local
Public art a key piece in making Grand Forks beautiful
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Americas Best Value Inn Grand Forks.JPG
Local
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon
3h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
08xx23 LisaMarvin1.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Lisa Marvin trades hockey stick for fishing rod to honor her brother
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
08xx23 B&Noil.jpg
Community
B&N Oil to close after 64 years in business, leaving lasting impact on community
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
111322 UND2.jpg
College
UND football's new defensive emphasis nearing debut
16m ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1h ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune