99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Missing Grand Forks man was found dead in Traill County

Trail County Sheriff Steve Hunt does not believe there is any danger to the public.

SteveCraryMissing.jpeg
Steve Crary missing person flyer
/ Grand Forks Police Department
By Sav Kelly
February 17, 2023 09:48 AM

GRAND FORKS — Traill County law enforcement confirmed a missing Grand Forks man was found dead in their county.

Steve Crary, 54, was last seen in Grand Forks over a week ago. The Grand Forks Police Department asked the public for information on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but the next day Lt. Andrew Stein confirmed Crary had been found dead.

Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt said Crary was found in his vehicle and “clearly drove there.”

Crary’s cause of death is unknown.

“That’s all still under investigation,” Hunt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt said he does not believe the public is in any danger.

No other information is available at this time.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Herald.PNG
Local
Controversy prompts a change for comics page
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports