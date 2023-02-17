Missing Grand Forks man was found dead in Traill County

GRAND FORKS — Traill County law enforcement confirmed a missing Grand Forks man was found dead in their county.

Steve Crary, 54, was last seen in Grand Forks over a week ago. The Grand Forks Police Department asked the public for information on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but the next day Lt. Andrew Stein confirmed Crary had been found dead.

Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt said Crary was found in his vehicle and “clearly drove there.”

Crary’s cause of death is unknown.

“That’s all still under investigation,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he does not believe the public is in any danger.

No other information is available at this time.