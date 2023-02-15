99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Missing Grand Forks man found dead, police say

The Grand Forks Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that he was found

Steve Crary missing person flyer
Grand Forks Police Department
By Sav Kelly
February 15, 2023 04:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man recently reported missing has been found dead, according to police.

Steve Crary, 54, was last seen in Grand Forks about a week ago. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Grand Forks Police Department asked the public to report any information they may have regarding his whereabouts.

A day later, it was confirmed by Lt. Andrew Stein that Crary was found dead in another county.

Since Crary was found outside of the GFPD's jurisdiction, the department does not have much information.

"What I can tell you though is there is no danger, or anything, at all to the public," Stein said.

Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
