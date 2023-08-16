Minnesota state senators visit East Grand Forks Civic Center on statewide capital improvement tour

EAST GRAND FORKS – Members of the Minnesota Senate’s Capital Investment Committee visited the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Wednesday as part of a statewide tour of sites seeking capital improvement funds.

The city of East Grand Forks has requested $7.4 million in state funds as part of Minnesota’s 2024 preliminary capital budget. If appropriated, the funds would be allocated toward reinvestment in recreation facilities – specifically the Civic Center and VFW Arena.

The total planned expenditure of the arena improvement project is $29 million, according to City Administrator Reid Huttunen. In addition to the requested $7.4 million in state funds, the city wants a 1% sales tax increase to help pay for the project. The community will vote on the proposal in November 2024.

Eden Teller, media relations specialist with the Senate’s Democratic-Farmer Labor Party (DFL) said the visit allows senators to get a firsthand glimpse of the projects before voting on them.

“The purpose of these visits is to get members of the committee out into the cities, towns and townships that are asking for money,” she said. “They get that real-life experience, and understand why these projects are so important to the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More







Huttunen said the Civic Center – opened in 1974 – was not designed for the standards outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), passed by Congress in 1990. One major obstacle to accessibility is a lack of elevators or ramps to transport those with disabilities from the concourse to seating level.

“We want these facilities to become more year-round, that can serve all demographics of our community for all activities,” he said. “We have a dry floor ice rink that largely can’t be used in the non-ice season months, because the rest of the facility doesn’t support the needs of people to get down to the floor and use it.”

Mayor Steve Gander also said the Civic Center’s parking lot is uneven, and is overgrown with vegetation.

“You can almost bring your hay cutter and cut hay in our asphalt lot,” he said. “It’s really broken up.”

In addition, Huttunen said the Civic Center’s locker rooms share restrooms that are not gender segregated, forcing teams of the opposite sex to vacate their locker room before the other can use the restroom.

Since funds for the proposed project may be allocated over a span of several years, Sens. Susan Pha and Sandra Pappas recommended that the $7.4 million allocation be phased rather than issued in a one-time payment.

“In order for us to fund this, it’s best that the money we’re allocating is spent right away,” Pha said. “Phasing it is the best way to do it, instead of waiting until you have all the money to do a project.”

“Community centers are really important, especially ones like this that serve a regional area,” she added. “We have been funding community centers this past session, and we know what an asset they are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Huttunen said East Grand Forks’ indoor ice arenas are an economic boon for the community, due to the revenue generated from hosting hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions.

“We did an economic impact study for our ice sports in the winter of 2021-22,” he said. “The total direct spending impact was around $1.3 million over the course of that winter. If you consider the number of jobs it supports in our community, that number rose to around $2.1 million. To me, youth sports is one of the strong points of East Grand Forks – it drives tourism.”

