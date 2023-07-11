Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota man pleads guilty to fleeing from East Grand Forks police

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:35 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — A Battle Lake, Minnesota, man accused of fleeing from East Grand Forks police while driving under the influence of alcohol changed his plea on Tuesday, July 11.

Tyler Jacob Leitch, 42, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing a police officer and gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while impaired. The proposed plea agreement hasn't been filed.

According to an affidavit in the case, the East Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a local residence at 8:32 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023, for an unwanted individual.

On scene, the homeowner told police she was trying to help Leitch and allowed him to stay at her residence the previous night, the affidavit said.

Leitch was upstairs with his girlfriend at the time, allegedly yelling at her children and calling them racial slurs, according to the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers instructed Leitch to leave the residence. They noted he was visibly drunk and told him he wasn't fit to drive, the affidavit said.

Shortly after police left the scene, an officer found Leitch's vehicle exiting a parking lot. The vehicle accelerated to a high speed and a pursuit began, the affidavit said.

The chase spanned approximately six miles and ended when an officer completed a PIT maneuver about 2.5 miles north of East Grand Forks on Highway 220, the affidavit said.

Leitch was arrested and, while being transported, he allegedly made a comment that police were weak drivers. He said he'd never "done a high speed" before, and asked, "How was that for you?" the affidavit said.

When Leitch completed a breath test, his blood alcohol concentrate was 0.16, the affidavit said.

Leitch's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
IMG-2198.jpg
Local
Canines 'another tool in the belt' for Greater Grand Forks law enforcement
11h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks Police Department
Local
Grand Forks Police Department will auction off unclaimed vehicles, other property
11h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Grand Forks tower sign logo Smiley July 2022.jpg
Local
Point Bridge in Greater Grand Forks to close for a few days
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
vehicle-crash.jpg
North Dakota
Mayville man killed in rollover crash near Buxton, North Dakota
46m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
Minneapolis man sentenced to 37½ years in prison for fatal shooting of girl
2h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BIZ-MYPILLOW-MS
Minnesota
Minnesota-based MyPillow auctions equipment after retailers pull its products
4h ago
 · 
By  Briana Bierschbach and Brooks Johnson / Star Tribune
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
4h ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News