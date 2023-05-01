Minnesota man charged with negligent homicide for vehicle crash makes initial appearance

GRAND FORKS — A Fertile, Minnesota, man charged with negligent homicide in Grand Forks County had his initial court appearance on Monday, May 1.

Tyson Quinten Horton, 20, appeared in court via Zoom from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. During the hearing, Horton’s bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, split between his two open felony cases.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Horton and two other individuals caused an estimated $5,540 in damage to someone else’s bean crop, according to an affidavit in the case. As a result, Horton was charged with Class C felony criminal mischief causing damage between $2,000 and $10,000.

On Sept. 13, 2022, Horton was driving eastbound on Grand Forks County Road 7 when his vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck Thomas McWaters, according to an affidavit in the case.

After the crash, McWaters’ vehicle entered the north ditch, rolled, and came to rest on the driver’s side. McWaters died from his injuries, the affidavit said.

Horton told law enforcement his vision was impaired due to being injured in an assault the previous night, the affidavit said.

Horton was charged with another Class C felony, negligent homicide. Each charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Horton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.