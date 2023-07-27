Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota man arrested for attempting to lure a minor in Grand Forks County

Daniel Herman Henke was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Emerado, North Dakota, where he'd allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl with the intention of taking her to a hotel.

Emerado Dairy Queen.JPG
Dairy Queen in Emerado, North Dakota
Google Maps
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:21 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Rochester, Minnesota, man was arrested in Emerado on Tuesday, July 25, on suspicion of luring and soliciting a minor.

Daniel Herman Henke, 27, is accused of initiating a text message conversation with a Grand Forks County sheriff's deputy who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl he'd had prior contact with. The conversation was sexual in nature, and Henke planned to drive from Des Moines, Iowa, to meet the girl at a hotel room he'd booked in Grand Forks.

The deputy — pretending she was the juvenile — agreed to meet Henke at the Dairy Queen in Emerado on Tuesday, July 25. He allegedly planned to pick her up and go to the hotel but, instead, he was arrested.

Henke is charged with Class C felony luring a minor by electronic means and Class A misdemeanor solicitation of a minor. On Thursday, July 27, he had his initial appearance in court. His bond was set at $5,000.

Henke's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Aug. 28.

The sheriff's office issued a press release about the incident, urging people to report inappropriate sexual conversations and actions between minors and adults to law enforcement.

