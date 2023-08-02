Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota law enforcement still awaiting state's instruction

“At this point, the state has provided almost no guidance as to how the cities and counties will deal with this new situation,” East Grand Forks Police Chief Michael Hedlund told the Herald.

06xx20.n.gfh.Hedlund.jpg
Mike Hedlund, shown in this Herald file photo, is the police chief in East Grand Forks.
Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — As the end of July approached, East Grand Forks and Polk County law enforcement had been offered little guidance from the state regarding cannabis legalization, which came into effect on Aug. 1.

Not much has changed.

“At this point, the state has provided almost no guidance as to how the cities and counties will deal with this new situation,” East Grand Forks Police Chief Michael Hedlund told the Herald. “The state was supposed to be establishing a new licensing agency and, in theory, they will be providing a model ordinance for cities to follow, but at this point we have not received any guidance.”

Possession of cannabis products — with restrictions — is now legal in Minnesota, but it’s unclear how police work will change as a result.

Mike Norland, chief deputy at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, suspects the agency will look to the county attorney’s office for clarification on what charges can be filed and when they’re appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smoking cannabis products while operating a vehicle will remain prohibited, but Polk County and East Grand Forks law enforcement are unsure if this will change traffic stops and probable cause searches.

An appeal was filed in State v. Lindekugel last fall. On July 3, it was affirmed that a marijuana smell gives probable cause to search a vehicle. However, it’s unknown if this will remain the case moving forward.

“You essentially have to prove that they were smoking, and that’s where they’re going to probably argue, ‘I wasn’t smoking,’” Hedlund said. “Well, we could smell it — but is that going to be enough? That’s where we are going to need some guidance from the state and, ultimately, the courts, on what they’re going to accept.”

Another existing concern that could be compounded by legalization is how to determine whether someone is driving under the influence, according to Norland. When testing for use of any substance other than alcohol, officers currently utilize blood and urine tests, but those can’t be done during a traffic stop.

“We’ve always had our basic testing for alcohol, and for drugs,” Norland said. “But now, is there going to be something that will help us a little bit more with testing on the roadside?”

The SoToxa test system, a device being used by law enforcement across the nation, tests a person’s oral fluid for drugs, including cannabis. Cannabis remains in a person’s system much longer than alcohol, so it’s unclear how law enforcement can conclusively determine when a driver is under the influence.

Law enforcement concerns extend across state lines into North Dakota, where cannabis is still illegal unless approved for medical use.

“Without a valid North Dakota medical marijuana card, an individual in possession of marijuana has no protections under the North Dakota medical marijuana laws,” Lt. Andrew Stein, of the Grand Forks Police Department, told the Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GFPD is concerned people who use or possess cannabis products legally might cross state lines, into Grand Forks, where it is no longer legal. Regardless of the person’s residency, they could be cited for cannabis possession or use once they’re in North Dakota.

An initiative is being explored on the state level to provide North Dakota law enforcement agencies with SoToxa devices.

Moratoriums in East Grand Forks and Polk County

The city of East Grand Forks passed a moratorium in July that delays some elements of cannabis legalization. It will remain prohibited to grow, transport, distribute or sell cannabis products in East Grand Forks. Possession and use, though, will be permitted.

“The moratorium is like pushing pause on the manufacturing and sales end of the new statute,” Hedlund said.

The moratorium doesn’t apply to the state’s medical cannabis program or existing businesses that sell THC products that were approved in earlier legislation — edible and nonedible cannabinoid products with no more than 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol.

The moratorium could last up to January of 2025.

Earlier this year, Polk County passed a moratorium of its own, prohibiting THC product sales, testing, manufacturing and distribution.

Manufacture and cultivation are under two different licenses, but the Polk County moratorium only addresses manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivation is defined in Minnesota's H.F. 100 as “any activity involving the planting, growing, harvesting, drying, curing, grading, or trimming of cannabis plants, cannabis flower, hemp plants, or hemp plant parts.”

Polk County officials couldn’t give a definitive answer on whether cultivation will be permitted under the moratorium. However, East Grand Forks’ moratorium specifically prohibits it.

Chuck Whiting, department head at the county’s administrative office, said a new ordinance addressing cannabis legalization should be issued sometime later this month.

“Everybody’s trying to figure this out right now,” Whiting said.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Grand Forks businesses to throw block party on Kittson Avenue later this month
38m ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
Grand Forks County Commission approves preliminary budget for 2024
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
21h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
seatbeltlaw
North Dakota
Buckle up, North Dakota, officers can now pull you over for not wearing a seat belt
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Screenshot (32).png
Members Only
North Dakota
Sandi Sanford, new leader of the NDGOP, fights off 'extreme' label from outside and within party
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Paciotti jump crop.png
Members Only
The Vault
20-year-old Barbara Paciotti vanished in 1969. Did her boyfriend get away with murder?
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2592001+Altru-Logo.jpg
Local
Demand for mental health services rises in Grand Forks area
3d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly