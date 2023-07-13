Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Midco Foundation awards grants to Grand Forks Foundations for Education, Parks and Recreation

Grants will go toward summer reading initiative, revitalization of Lincoln Drive Park

Grand Forks Foundation for Education.jpg
Russell Kraft, left, senior enterprise account executive for Midco, and Emilia Hodgson, executive director of the Grand Forks Foundation for Education.
Contributed / Midco
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 1:12 PM

GRAND FORKS — Midco Foundation has awarded grants to the Grand Forks Foundation for Education and the Grand Forks Parks and Recreation Foundation, as part of its commitment to "being a force for good in the communities it serves."

The grant awarded to the Foundation for Education will go toward its "little red reading bus program" — a summer program designed to instill a love of learning among young learners.

The grant awarded to the Parks and Recreation Foundation will go toward revitalizing the family games area at Lincoln Drive Park.

“Midco is proud to be able to support organizations like the Grand Forks Foundation for Education and the Grand Forks Parks & Recreation Foundation,” said Wynne Haakenstad, executive director of the Midco Foundation. “Their services and projects align beautifully with Midco’s commitment to help strengthen our communities and ignite inspiration and innovation.”

The Midco Foundation's board reviews grant requests twice annually. Applicants may review eligibility criteria, and apply at midco.com/foundation. Applications for the fall 2023 grant cycle will be accepted from June 1 through Aug. 24.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
