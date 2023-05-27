99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, May 27

News Local

Memorial Day activities planned in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks 

Col. Curry to be featured speaker at Grand Forks event.

East Grand Forks Memorial Day 1.jpg
In this Herald file photo, Michael Coleman, left, and Albert DeLeon, right, raise the colors at the beginning of a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.
Korrie Wenzel/Grand Forks Herald
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — Col. Timothy Curry, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at Grand Forks Air Force Base, will be the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at North Memorial Cemetery, Columbia Road and Gateway Drive.

Those attending the event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, although some will be available, said Dennis Almer, adjutant for American Legion Post 6.

The event is expected to continue until about 10:15 a.m. In case of inclement weather, an abbreviated ceremony will be held in the Grand Forks County Office Building, main floor, Almer said.

In East Grand Forks, the Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, near Valley Golf Course in the northwest part of the city. The U.S. flag will be raised at 11:11 a.m., said Steven Jacobson Sr., commander of the American Legion Post 157 in East Grand Forks and chaplain for the Ninth District of the American Legion.

A letter written by a general who proposed Memorial Day will be read, along with the names of area veterans who died in the past year, Jacobson said. Taps, the traditional bugle call, will be performed. This will be the last of eight ceremonies conducted by the East Grand Forks VFW Honor Guard. Other ceremonies will take place in rural cemeteries in Polk County.

After the ceremony, a free lunch will be served at the East Grand Forks VFW.

“I admire the dedication of everyone in the Honor Guard of the VFW and the American Legion,” Jacobson said. “This is the last honor we give to fallen vets and everyone who has served our flag.”

Leading up to Memorial Day, local Legionnaires will be “quite busy, as always,” Almer said.

On Saturday, May 27, they will be distributing poppies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various locations throughout the Grand Cities, Almer said.

Donations given for the poppies are used for many causes, including scholarships for the International Peace Gardens’ Music Camp, Girls State programs and Legion Baseball, as well as support to send area vets on the Veterans Honor Flight to see war memorials and other historic landmarks in Washington, D.C., he said.

On Friday, May 26, the Legionnaires placed U.S. flags on veterans’ graves in the community.

Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
