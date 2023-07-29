Marshall County names outstanding seniors at county fair, continuing longtime participation in program

MARSHALL COUNTY — Five people have been announced as Marshall County’s “Outstanding Senior Citizens,” a program that continues in the county after more than two decades.

John Hess, Sharon Wagner, Patsy Heggen, Marsha Anderson and Jim Larson were all recognized for their contributions to their communities on July 21 during the Marshall County Fair. The county fair board rewarded all five of them with certificates of recognition, vouchers for fair food stands, ribbons and medallions labeling them each as a 2023 Marshall County Senior Citizen.

County Commissioner Sharon Bring says the process of choosing the citizens starts with a meeting of the Council of Aging, of which she is a member, to plan the program. A newspaper article is sent out asking for nominations from the community, which are reviewed and chosen from. Bring says, though, that some seniors don’t feel like they’re “any more outstanding than anybody else.”

“Some don’t want to do it because they’re scared of bragging about themselves,” she said. “... But they have done more than a lot of other people have, and that’s why they’re nominated.”

Bring says she’s been participating in the program since she began working as a county commissioner 26 years ago. It was originally part of the Minnesota State Fair’s Outstanding Senior Citizen award and recognition program, though the dwindling number of counties participating eventually caused it to stop in 2022. The State Fair’s official website still encourages individual counties to continue the program within their own communities, and up to two chosen seniors from each county will be given two free passes each to the State Fair and special pins.

The two seniors chosen from Marshall County are Marsha Anderson and Sharon Wagner, and both have until Aug. 1 to confirm they’ll be going to the State Fair.

Bring says she believes COVID played a role in participation running low for the program, but Marshall County is still continuing it.

The five chosen seniors have all contributed to their communities in different ways.

John Hess helps with activities and events at Old Mill State Park, mows for Alma Baptist Church Cemetery, mows and completes projects for Agassiz Audubon Society and its pollinator garden, and mows, blows snow and gets groceries for people in the area.

Sharon Wagner is a volunteer driver for seniors with medical appointments, delivers meals, is a member of the Holt Ringbo Homemakers and completes projects with them, such as a rural display along the “Rangeline” road, and mows a rural cemetery near Middle River.

Patsy Heggen is the board chair of the Stephen Arts Council, a board member at the Old Home Town Museum, a city council member, a city EDA board member and a city zoning committee member.

Marsha Anderson is a Newfolden Nifty Seniors Club officer and a volunteer for the Tri-Community Living at Home Program.

Jim Larson is volunteer driver and chaplain for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 and a board member of Marshall County Veterans Memorial Park.

Along with the recognition of the seniors during the program at Marshall County Fair, two winners of a fifth- and sixth-grade essay contest were recognized for their essays about their favorite senior citizens. Charley Nelson won first place for an essay about her grandmother Doretta Hesse, and Alice Swanson won second for an essay about her grandfather, Warren Swanson.