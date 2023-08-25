Man transported to Altru after stabbing in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — A man was taken to Altru Hospital after he was stabbed.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, the 31-year-old was stabbed in the chest with an unknown object. The incident occurred at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 500 N. Eighth St.

A 19-year-old suspect fled the scene, according to the police report, but was later located and arrested. The victim and the suspect know each other.

Police ask that anyone who saw the event call the department at 701-787-8000.