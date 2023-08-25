Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Man transported to Altru after stabbing in Grand Forks

Incident occurred on Thursday evening, Aug. 24.

Grand Forks police car logo tower sign .jpg
A Grand Forks Police Department cruiser is shown in this Herald file photo.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 6:27 AM

GRAND FORKS — A man was taken to Altru Hospital after he was stabbed.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, the 31-year-old was stabbed in the chest with an unknown object. The incident occurred at 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 500 N. Eighth St.

A 19-year-old suspect fled the scene, according to the police report, but was later located and arrested. The victim and the suspect know each other.

Police ask that anyone who saw the event call the department at 701-787-8000.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
