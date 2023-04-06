50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man stabbed at Riverside Manor in Grand Forks

The victim was transported to Altru by ambulance. A woman on scene was arrested.

Grand Forks Police.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:29 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Riverside Manor, located at 813 Lewis Boulevard, for a reported stabbing at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

According to a press release from the GFPD, a man was found on scene with a stab wound to his arm. A woman was detained, the release said, and arrested for trespassing. She was brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, the release said.

The man was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance. The Grand Forks Fire Department assisted.

The incident is under investigation.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
110621.n.gfh.Fufeng2.jpg
Local
Fufeng Group owes Grand Forks County more than $2,000 in taxes for first half of 2022
April 05, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Travis Stay in court
Members Only
The Vault
Inside the murder trial of Travis Stay, the case that 'consumed' Grand Forks
April 05, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
04xx23Sanford.jpg
Local
As North Dakota Legislature finalizes budgets, Grand Forks lawmakers hopeful city will benefit
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brandy George
Prep
WATCH: Thompson boys basketball coach Brandy George steps down
April 05, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Cullen Holt
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
A woman in a white overshirt and black tank top with shoulder-length black hair stands at a podium in a crowded room.
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmakers might study racial taunting at sports games
April 06, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Area of interest.png
Minnesota
$50,000 reward offered in search for missing Winona woman
April 06, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson