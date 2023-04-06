Man stabbed at Riverside Manor in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Riverside Manor, located at 813 Lewis Boulevard, for a reported stabbing at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

According to a press release from the GFPD, a man was found on scene with a stab wound to his arm. A woman was detained, the release said, and arrested for trespassing. She was brought to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, the release said.

The man was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance. The Grand Forks Fire Department assisted.

The incident is under investigation.