6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

Jesus Gutierrez-Nunes was initially charged under the alias “Ian DeLeon Jesus Gutierrez” for the July 23 stabbing incident at America's Best Value Inn.

Americas Best Value Inn Grand Forks.JPG
America's Best Value Inn in Grand Forks
Google Maps
By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:59 AM

GRAND FORKS — A man accused of stabbing someone at America’s Best Value Inn in Grand Forks has pleaded not guilty to Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jesus Gutierrez-Nunes, 39, was initially charged under the alias “Ian DeLeon Jesus Gutierrez,” and was identified as 40 years old. According to court documents, U.S. Border Patrol has since identified Gutierrez-Nunes’ real name and birth date.

He was also identified as a previously-deported Mexican citizen, court documents say.

Read more

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Altru Hospital at 2:33 a.m. on July 23 for a reported stabbing. Alonso David Gutierrez suffered a punctured lung as a result of the incident, and was in surgery when police arrived, the affidavit said. Witnesses identified “Ian” as the suspect.

According to witness statements, five men were inside a room at America’s Best Value Inn, where they’d been staying while working with Lighting Foundations Inc. Gutierrez and Gutierrez-Nunes had been arguing prior to the stabbing, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police located and seized two knives — one with suspected blood on it — in the vehicle Gutierrez was taken to the hospital in.

When Gutierrez-Nunes was located, he denied any involvement and said he wasn’t “Ian,” but was identified as such by his employer. Gutierrez-Nunes then admitted to stabbing Gutierrez, but said he was unaware he’d done it and didn’t want to kill Gutierrez.

Gutierrez-Nunes said he left the scene because he was fearful and wanted to send money to his family in Mexico, so he didn’t turn himself in, the affidavit said. He told police he’d been in the U.S. illegally for approximately three years.

Gutierrez-Nunes was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 28, but he waived the hearing and pleaded not guilty. His next hearing, a final dispositional conference, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Since his arrest, Gutierrez-Nunes has been approved for a public defender. Kristen Clow was initially representing him, but Miranda Nelson is now, according to court documents.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
66259932-5518-478D-B606-806CCA603D11.jpeg
Local
Huttunen says facilities upgrades, 2024 budget are top priorities as new East Grand Forks city administrator
17m ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
3547081+motorcycle-crash.jpg
Local
Identities of two killed in Grand Forks County motorcycle crash released
4h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Pride in the Park.jpg
Local
Local LGBTQ+ people seek community at Grand Forks' Pride in the Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
08xx23 LisaMarvin1.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Lisa Marvin trades hockey stick for fishing rod to honor her brother
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
08xx23 B&Noil.jpg
Community
B&N Oil to close after 64 years in business, leaving lasting impact on community
1d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2644230+ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
Victim of bull attack identified as 64-year-old Parkers Prairie man
57m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brenda Black ambulance services
North Dakota
Threats to ambulance services increase rural health insecurity in ND
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Standaert / North Dakota News Cooperative