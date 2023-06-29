Man found dead in Turtle River, identity not released

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — A man was found dead in the Turtle River in Grand Forks County on Thursday morning, June 29.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Forks Police Department was notified that a 31-year-old man from Grand Forks was missing at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

After law enforcement discovered the man may have been visiting Turtle River State Park in Grand Forks County earlier that day, deputies went to the state park. They located the man's vehicle and, alongside state park officials, immediately began searching the area.

At 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, the Grand Forks Regional Water Rescue team recovered a deceased man's body from the river, the release said.

The release doesn't specify whether the body has been determined to be the missing man. His identity is being withheld while his family members are notified, the release said.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (701) 780-8280.

The sheriff's office and GFPD were assisted by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Northwest Regional Water Rescue Team.