Man arrested for stabbing incident at America's Best Value Inn in Grand Forks

His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:49 PM

GRAND FORKS — A man was arrested for an allegedly stabbing incident at America’s Best Value Inn in Grand Forks on Sunday, July 23.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Altru Hospital for a reported stabbing at 2:33 a.m.

Alonso David Gutierrez — who had been stabbed in the chest, puncturing his lung — was in surgery when police arrived, but witnesses identified 40-year-old Ian DeLeon Jesus Gutierrez as the suspect, the affidavit said.

Five men had been inside the hotel room, where they’d been staying while working with Lighting Foundations Inc. The stabbing occurred during an argument between Alonso Gutierrez and Ian Gutierrez, the affidavit said.

Police searched the vehicle Alonso Gutierrez arrived at the hospital in, and found two knives, which were seized. One of them had suspected blood on the blade, the affidavit said.

When police located Ian Gutierrez, he initially denied involvement and said he wasn’t “Ian.” However, he was identified by his employer.

Ian Gutierrez then agreed to speak with the police. He started to cry and admitted to stabbing Alonso Gutierrez, but said he didn’t know he’d stabbed Alonso Gutierrez and didn’t want to murder him, the affidavit said.

Ian Gutierrez said he’d known Alonso Gutierrez since he was a small child. Ian Gutierrez said he was remorseful for his actions and wrote a note that said he loved Alonso Gutierrez and was sorry, the affidavit said.

Ian Gutierrez said he’d been fearful after the incident and left the scene, lying in the grass south of the Ramada. He said he’d seen officers in the area, but wanted to send his money to his family in Mexico, so he didn’t turn himself in, the affidavit said.

Ian Gutierrez said he had been in the U.S. illegally for approximately three years, the affidavit said.

Ian Gutierrez is charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

During Ian Gutierrez’s initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon, July 24, his bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for Aug. 28.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
