Man arrested for criminal trespass in Grand Forks

Incident occurred late Friday afternoon.

Grand Forks police logo tower graphic sign .jpg
A Grand Forks Police Department squad car, pictured at an incident in April 2021. Grand Forks Herald photo.
By Staff reports
Today at 5:56 AM

GRAND FORKS — A man was arrested on Friday after police were called about an alleged burglary.

According to a report sent to the media by the Grand Forks Police Department, Christian Bauduin was arrested for criminal trespass and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

At 5:55 p.m. on Friday, March 24, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lawndale Road for a report of a burglary in process. On arrival, officers detained Bauduin.

The GFPD asks anyone with more information about the case to reach out to the department at 701-787-8000.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
