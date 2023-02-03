99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man arrested after police pursuit through East Grand Forks

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 300 block of 15th Street Northeast

By Sav Kelly
February 03, 2023 01:41 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — There were no injuries in a police pursuit that took place on Friday, Feb. 3, through East Grand Forks and into rural Polk County.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, the East Grand Forks Police Department was informed an impaired man left an East Grand Forks residence in a vehicle.

Law enforcement had been at the residence earlier and removed the same man from the residence.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 300 block of 15th Street Northeast. The driver did not pull over and fled from officers, according to the release.

A pursuit took place, going through East Grand Forks and into rural Polk County. The vehicle was disabled by a PIT maneuver on Minnesota State Highway 220.

The man was identified as Tyler Letich and he was arrested. He was transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle who was identified and released.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
