Local golf courses resuming play soon

King's Walk, Lincoln and Ray Richards all have plans to open in the coming days.

King's Walk Golf Course
High school golfers putt on a practice green at King's Walk Golf Course. Herald photo by Eric Hylden.
By Staff reports
Today at 5:10 PM

GRAND FORKS – After a lingering winter season, golf courses around the Grand Forks area are beginning to reopen for the spring and summer.

Momentum started this past week when the driving range at King’s Walk was opened for golfers on Tuesday, unfortunately, followed by two days of rain. It was a step in the right direction as the course will open on Monday in what will most likely be a cart path only rule to start.

The other Grand Forks Parks course, Lincoln Golf Course, opened earlier. O Saturday, the course was scheduled to be open for walkers only.

Ray Richards, owned and operated by UND, will be opening as soon as possible. Manager Kyle Myers said they anticipate opening by next weekend with no restrictions.

Across the Red River, Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks will be opening sometime next week. The back nine of the course has flooded a bit, meaning the course may be front nine only to start. The driving range should open at the same time as the course.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
