Local golf courses resuming play soon

GRAND FORKS – After a lingering winter season, golf courses around the Grand Forks area are beginning to reopen for the spring and summer.

Momentum started this past week when the driving range at King’s Walk was opened for golfers on Tuesday, unfortunately, followed by two days of rain. It was a step in the right direction as the course will open on Monday in what will most likely be a cart path only rule to start.

The other Grand Forks Parks course, Lincoln Golf Course, opened earlier. O Saturday, the course was scheduled to be open for walkers only.

Ray Richards, owned and operated by UND, will be opening as soon as possible. Manager Kyle Myers said they anticipate opening by next weekend with no restrictions.

Across the Red River, Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks will be opening sometime next week. The back nine of the course has flooded a bit, meaning the course may be front nine only to start. The driving range should open at the same time as the course.