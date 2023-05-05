Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LM Wind Power, named in federal lawsuit, says it doesn't tolerate discrimination

The Grand Forks company took appropriate action, the response said.

Gavel
By Staff reports
Today at 10:14 AM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks company that has been named in a federal discrimination lawsuit maintains that it does not tolerate discrimination and that it has acted appropriately.

The response came Friday morning, a day after the U.S. Equal Employment Commission announced it has filed a lawsuit against LM Wind Power, claiming the company "subjected an African American employee to a racially hostile work environment and then retaliated against him for complaining.”

LM Wind Power manufactures blades for wind turbines.

The Herald requested a comment from the company, but due to the lateness of the request — the company already had closed business for the day — the response did not come prior to the original report's publication.

The statement that came Friday morning read: “LM Wind Power has not and does not tolerate discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind. LM Wind Power took appropriate action and we look forward to a respectful and fair resolution of the matter.”

The statement was attributed simply to an "LM Wind Power spokesperson."

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
