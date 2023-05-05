LM Wind Power, named in federal lawsuit, says it doesn't tolerate discrimination

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks company that has been named in a federal discrimination lawsuit maintains that it does not tolerate discrimination and that it has acted appropriately.

The response came Friday morning, a day after the U.S. Equal Employment Commission announced it has filed a lawsuit against LM Wind Power, claiming the company "subjected an African American employee to a racially hostile work environment and then retaliated against him for complaining.”

LM Wind Power manufactures blades for wind turbines.

The Herald requested a comment from the company, but due to the lateness of the request — the company already had closed business for the day — the response did not come prior to the original report's publication.

The statement that came Friday morning read: “LM Wind Power has not and does not tolerate discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind. LM Wind Power took appropriate action and we look forward to a respectful and fair resolution of the matter.”

The statement was attributed simply to an "LM Wind Power spokesperson."