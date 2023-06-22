Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LiveGRAND: Health & Wellness Expo in Grand Forks provides resources and education to low income individuals

The event, which featured approximately 30 organizations, took place at LaGrave on First on Wednesday, June 21.

Michelle Earl (left), supervisor of inpatient case management, and Kelsey Monson (right), registered nurse case manager from Altru Health Systems Tobacco Cessation. On Wednesday, June 21, both women educated attendees of the LiveGRAND: Health &amp; Wellness Expo about programs to help quit using tobacco products. They displayed a simulated smoker's lung versus a healthy lung.
Sav Kelly / Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:06 PM

GRAND FORKS — After a successful first year, the LiveGRAND Health & Wellness Expo expanded, inviting low income and homeless individuals in the Greater Grand Forks community to learn about and utilize local services.

The event, which featured approximately 30 organizations, took place at LaGrave on First on Wednesday, June 21. Attendees were invited to participate in on-site diabetes screening, blood pressure checks, STD testing and immunizations.

“I think it’s important that people are aware of their health and get tested,” said Rhonda Jacob, a resident at LaGrave. “... They can come here and don’t have to worry about how they’re going to pay for testing.”

Jacob attended the event last year, and said it gave her access to resources she wouldn’t have been able to access otherwise. As a resident, she voted to open the event to the public this year, and was happy to see the new faces.

“If they can benefit from it, then I love it,” Jacob said.

The number of vendors tripled from last year, according to Korrine Stephani, the RN case manager who organized the event. Attendees were given passport cards to encourage them to visit all the booths. After they finished, the cards were turned in to enter in prize giveaways.

Though health is the focus of the event, it’s viewed as a fairly broad spectrum, Stephani said.

“We’re talking about physical health, mental health, spiritual health, financial health,” Stephani said. “... We have services here that might not be offering a direct health service like checking your blood pressure, but they’re a service that we felt could affect your overall health.”

The goal of the event is to build rapport between service providers and people who have experienced barriers to service in the past, Stephani said.

“We all face barriers to health and wellness, but the population that we’re focusing on faces more barriers,” Stephani said. “... This is an opportunity for providers to meet people in a more fun, less intimidating setting.”

When people are worrying about how they’ll be able to find food, and where they’ll be able to sleep, it’s easy for tasks such as routine testing to get pushed down on their list, Stephani said.

“(We want) to … let them know that there’s people out there that can help them,” she said.

