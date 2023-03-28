Library officials say proposals in Legislature could prompt staff to have to review every book in library

GRAND FORKS – The president of the Grand Forks Library Board on Monday told members of City Council that bills making their way through the Legislature could force library staff to go through every single book in the facility to determine if they contain obscene material.

Brad Sherwood, speaking to council members during the city's Committee of the Whole meeting at the Hive, said the extensive work could prompt the temporary closure of the library. If the proposal passes, the library would need to be in compliance by Jan. 1.

Senate Bill 2360 and House Bill 1205 seek to ban obscene materials from establishments accessible to minors. While House Bill 1205 focuses on what is obscene in regard to visual elements and graphics, SB 2360 focuses more on obscene material in written format. If they become law, the bills would make violators guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

“What we want to do is just let people know the unintended consequences of what seems ... to be a great idea,” Sherwood said. ”Of course nobody wants pornography or anything obscene in front of children — that’s of course not the goal of anyone."

That unintended consequence, he said, could force "every single librarian go through every single piece of literature."

Library Director Wendy Wendt said the library has more 250,000 items that would need to be reviewed by staff.

“The only way for us to find out is to read the books or at least skim them, look through every page and watch the movies,” Wendt said.

Additionally, Wendt said the way the bills are written, it would apply to resources in the library’s entire catalog, which would reduce everyone’s access to materials. Wendt reiterated that the Grand Forks Public Library does not have pornography.

Sherwood said a policy is already in place, and has been since 1971, that allows people to fill out a form on any resource they want to be reviewed.

“We have policies in place that deal with things that this community feels are obscene or not appropriate,” he said. “So we see this as drastic overreach that’s going to cause a lot more damage than what I think the public is really aware of.”

Wendt said she hasn’t received any of those forms filled out in the last five years. Wendt echoed Sherwood on what she too feels is overreach. Parents — not lawmakers — should decide what their children should and shouldn’t be able to read, she said.

“That’s each parent’s right to decide what their kid is ready for and what they aren’t, rather than a legislative body to say no one is allowed to read that,” she said.

City Council President Dana Sande asked what the plan is if the bills pass.

“On the library listservs that you’re members of, is there any way that we can start planning ahead to start coordinating with other libraries so that we don’t have to actually have to sit down and review every single book?” Sande asked. “... We should be setting ourselves up so that we can succeed as soon as possible.”

Sherwood said a law firm in Los Angeles has offered to take the state to court if the bills pass.

Sherwood also brought up the idea of requesting the Legislature to conduct a study to determine whether there is a problem with obscene materials in local libraries.

“I think if it got studied and looked at and if they realized how redundant this is and how expensive this is going to be, I can’t believe that there's not a smarter way to solve this problem,” he said.

The council took no action on the item during their meeting.

Also Monday, council member Ken Vein talked about pursuing an after-action review on the now stopped Fufeng wet corn mill project process. Vein said the results should be “objective and credible.”

Vein said it will also be important to have the right leadership structure to conduct the review, with the possibility of forming a steering committee.

In other news Monday, council members:



