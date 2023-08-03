LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend

GRAND FORKS — August LGBTQ+ Pride events begin this weekend, with two events at the American Legion in East Grand Forks on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The “Forkin' Arts & Crafts” show, hosted by B.J. Armani’s Cabaret, is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to all ages and free to attend. Natural Grocers is sponsoring a children’s coloring activity. Two food vendors and 16 arts and crafts vendors will be featured.

Afterward, at 8 p.m., there will be a Can’t Stop Pride drag show. It’s an 18+ event and costs $10 to attend. All proceeds from the show will go to official Grand Forks Pride Week events.

Grand Forks Pride Week begins with Pride 101, which is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at Christus Rex.

“It’s really an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Pride Week, LGBT words and terminology,” said Kyle Thorson, a local business owner who brought Pride Week to Grand Forks and continues to serve on the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pride bowling is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Red Ray Lanes. On Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a Pride craft night at the UND Union. Both of these events are hosted by UND’s Queer and Trans Alliance.

Also on Thursday, there will be a Pride youth event at 8:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, there will be a Pride community barbecue at Archives Coffee House. The meal is fully sponsored by PFLAG and Family of God Church ELCA and UCC, and Archives will provide drinks. Local musicians will perform live.

Then, at 7 p.m., Katie Wirsing, a spoken word artist based in Denver, Colorado, will host open mic night. Some performers have been secured ahead of time, but a list will be posted before the event for anyone else interested in signing up.

“The intention is really to create some space for people to talk about either their queer experiences or their experiences as allies in the community,” Thorson said. “Could be spoken word, could be comedy, could be anything.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, Pride in the Park will take place in Pillsbury Park next to Urban Stampede. It’s usually a pretty big event, and a highlight of Pride week, Thorson said.

“We’ll have about 40 vendors, either giving away or selling wares in celebration of Pride,” he said. “That usually gets between 300 and 400 people, just depending on the weather.”

There’s a wide range of vendors, from local nonprofits and businesses to religious groups and public health employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of them are local artists as well,” Thorson said. “Others are just people who want to give away information about their organization and help people get more connected.”

There’s typically live music as well.

Also on Saturday, he Forx Sugar Beaters roller derby team will host a Pride mixer at the Blue Line Club in Grand Forks. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the bout will begin at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, there are two Pride worship sessions. The first is at 10 a.m. at the Family of God Church, and the second is at 10:30 a.m. at Christus Rex Lutheran.

A community celebration and brunch is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Archives.

“So this is going to kind of wrap up the week, and we’ll hopefully have some legislators there,” Thorson said. “We’ll likely also have other activists and folks talking about opportunities to get involved in the state, and opportunities to help make the community a better place.”

At 1 p.m. there will be Pride fairy bingo, which was created in light of this year’s anti-drag legislation in North Dakota.

“Some of the (local) drag queens, rather than doing drag this year, they’ll be dressing up as fairies, just to make sure that we’re not impacted by any legal concerns,” Thorson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final event of the week, Pride Trivia Night, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the UND Union.

Additional funding for Pride week has been provided by the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Grand Forks Democrats and other organizations.

“It's been a really great year,” Thorson said. “We've had a lot of support around the community. I’m really excited.”

Additional information about the events, and Grand Forks Pride as a whole, will be available on the website and Facebook page.

“It really is an opportunity to celebrate the community and remember that all people are welcome here in Grand Forks,” Thorson said. “We wanted to create an inclusive space where people could have fun, and celebrate and bring their whole selves.”