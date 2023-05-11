Letter Carriers Food Drive set for Saturday

GRAND FORKS — The Letter Carriers Food Drive will take place Saturday, May 13, in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, said Ralph Honda, who’s coordinating the effort.

Residents can leave nonperishable items, such as canned goods and other packaged foods, in plastic bags by their mailboxes to be picked up by mail-carriers that day, Honda said. Perishable foods, such as meat, fruits or vegetables, should not be donated.

Donations to the annual drive will increase the inventory at five local food shelves — four in Grand Forks and one in East Grand Forks, said Honda, a retired postal worker.

This is the largest one-day food drive in the world, he said. Annually, about 60 million pounds of food have been collected by letter carriers who work in 1,200 to 1,500 branches in 10,000 cities nationwide.

The Letter Carriers Food Drive was launched 31 years ago in this country. In the first year, 300 branches were involved, Honda said. “The second year, our branch got involved.”

“Whatever we don’t collect on Saturday, we will pick up (the following) Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

“Food insecurity can happen to anyone — parents with children at home or the elderly,” he said. “Whatever we collect for the food banks is a blessing.”