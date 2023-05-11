99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Letter Carriers Food Drive set for Saturday

Residents can leave nonperishable items, such as canned goods and other packaged foods, in plastic bags by their mailboxes to be picked up by mail-carriers that day.

U.S. postal service trucks
U.S. postal service trucks sit parked at the post office in Del Mar, California November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:06 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Letter Carriers Food Drive will take place Saturday, May 13, in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, said Ralph Honda, who’s coordinating the effort.

Residents can leave nonperishable items, such as canned goods and other packaged foods, in plastic bags by their mailboxes to be picked up by mail-carriers that day, Honda said. Perishable foods, such as meat, fruits or vegetables, should not be donated.

Donations to the annual drive will increase the inventory at five local food shelves — four in Grand Forks and one in East Grand Forks, said Honda, a retired postal worker.

This is the largest one-day food drive in the world, he said. Annually, about 60 million pounds of food have been collected by letter carriers who work in 1,200 to 1,500 branches in 10,000 cities nationwide.

The Letter Carriers Food Drive was launched 31 years ago in this country. In the first year, 300 branches were involved, Honda said. “The second year, our branch got involved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever we don’t collect on Saturday, we will pick up (the following) Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

“Food insecurity can happen to anyone — parents with children at home or the elderly,” he said. “Whatever we collect for the food banks is a blessing.”

READ MORE LOCAL CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Central High School
Local
Grand Forks Central student named Presidential Scholar
May 10, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
ALEXANDER GOTHBERG.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man arrested after toddler's suspected overdose accused of fentanyl trafficking
May 10, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Kenny Chesney at Grand Forks Alerus Center, May 9, 2023.jpg
Local
Vacation vibe settles in as Kenny Chesney stirs nostalgia at Grand Forks' Alerus Center
May 10, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Photo_Helen_Lundstrom_Evergreen_Memorial_Gardens_Grave_Source_Find_A_Grave.jpeg
The Vault
After manslaughter case overturned, Minnesota husband moves and murders second wife in Texas
May 10, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Higher education budget funds tuition for thousands of Minnesotans
May 10, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
4500046+1rjLFOUYN47JjoFbf7wsrRWArybIHjtnd.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota agriculture budget adds grain marketing safety net
May 10, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Spirit Lake Tribe logo
North Dakota
Spirit Lake Tribe, voters reach settlement agreement in redistricting lawsuit against Benson County
May 10, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo