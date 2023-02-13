99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Larimore man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition

His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 27.

By Sav Kelly
February 13, 2023 02:13 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Larimore man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 13.

Travis Garth Eggl, 49, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with Class AA felony gross sexual imposition, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In October, the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging Eggl had sexually abused a teenager on multiple occasions over the span of two years.

Eggl’s final dispositional conference is scheduled for April 27.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
