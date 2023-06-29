Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

Jury trial delayed for Roland Riemers, Grand Forks man accused of disrupting train, setting off road flare

His trial is scheduled for August, but the question of whether Riemers was within his rights when he attempted to conduct a citizen's arrest has to be answered first.

Roland Riemers
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:56 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of standing on train tracks and setting off a road flare had a court hearing on Thursday, June 29.

Roland Clifford Riemers, 80, who has a long history of political candidacy in the region, is charged with class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court documents, officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious person and vehicle near railroad tracks on October 10, 2022.

Riemers, who was identified as the suspect, told officers he placed the train’s conductor and engineer under citizen’s arrest because they blocked traffic for longer than 10 minutes, which is against city and state code – though there are some exceptions. Additionally, the train is under federal law.

During his testimony in court on June 29, Riemers said he was driving past, saw the train and stopped. He kept track of how long traffic was held up, and approached the tracks once his timer reached around 21 minutes.

Riemers is accused of parking next to the tracks, walking onto them and approaching the train. He’s also accused of lighting a road flare and throwing it onto the tracks.

The trial was scheduled for June 29 but was delayed due to an unresolved question: Was Riemers within his rights when he attempted to place the train engineer and conductor under citizen's arrest?

If Riemers was within his rights, and engaging in a constitutionally protected activity, some of his actions would be excluded from the case. As a result, the case against Riemers would suffer – and the charge could potentially be dismissed.

During a hearing intended to address that question, the conductor – Jade Heinz – testified she was scared when Riemers walked onto the tracks and approached the train.

According to testimony from the locomotive engineer, Kyle Richardson, the train began departing by the time Riemers approached the tracks in his vehicle.

Riemers asked her if she knew how long the train had been delayed before he approached.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t looking at a clock,” Heinz said.

As the conductor, Heinz was working on attaching two train sections, allowing the air to flow before the train could begin moving.

Riemers testified that after speaking to Richardson, he lit the flare to prevent the train from leaving before law enforcement arrived.

“I was doing it to protect not only myself, but also the public,” Riemers said.

Riemers believes he had the right to defend liberty and property, which he argued is what he did that day. He explained that, by holding up traffic, the train was endangering people who may need emergency assistance.

Traffic was held up much longer than it would’ve been without Riemers’ interference, though, Heinz said. The flare alone would have prevented the train from leaving, because the tracks would need to be examined for potential damage.

Cpl. William Hahn testified the location of the flare would have affected the flow of traffic.

Riemers challenged the validity of Hahn’s testimony, saying Hahn turned his body camera off immediately after exiting his police vehicle to conceal evidence.

Judge John Thelen requested both the city and Riemers – who is representing himself – to file briefs explaining their stances on the citizen’s arrest and whether Riemers was within his rights. The responses are due within a month.

Riemers’ trial has been rescheduled for August.

