Jury finds Grand Forks man guilty of kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition

His sentencing is scheduled for September.

JARROD ADAMS.jpg
Jarrod Adams Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was found guilty of kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition and other crimes on Wednesday, June 14.

Following a two-day trial, a jury found 28-year-old Jarrod Jashawn Adams guilty of all his charges: Class A felony kidnapping, Class A felony attempted gross sexual imposition, Class C felony terrorizing, Class C felony interference with an emergency call and Class B misdemeanor simple assault.

According to an affidavit in the case, Adams followed a woman into a secured apartment building and up to her fourth floor unit on May 1, 2022.

Police say Adams blocked the woman when she approached the elevator. He threatened her, grabbed her by the neck and told her they were going into her apartment, the affidavit said. The woman was unable to call 911 because Adams kept grabbing at her phone and eventually took it.

The woman said she ran down the hallway into a vacant unit and Adams followed her inside. She said she feared for her life and had to fight Adams off to escape, the affidavit said.

Police found Adams one block away from the apartment building. Adams said he didn’t know the woman but admitted he’d had an interaction with her. He had visible wounds on his face, consistent with injuries caused by fingernails, the affidavit said.

During trial, the jury reviewed surveillance footage as well as photographs of the apartment, Adams and the woman.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
