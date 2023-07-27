Jonas Brothers coming to Grand Forks Alerus Center in November

GRAND FORKS — The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Friday, Nov. 17.

Presale registration will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31, and those selected for presale — through a lottery process — will receive a unique access code that allows them to purchase tickets starting Thursday, Aug. 3. General onsale will begin the following day, according to a press release from Live Nation.

This is the band's largest tour, with 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence, a soul-pop band, will support the Jonas Brothers throughout the North American leg of the tour.

The tour, which starts in August, will feature songs from the band's entire catalog of five albums.