Jonas Brothers coming to Grand Forks Alerus Center in November

The concert is on Friday, Nov. 17. Presale registration is open until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

The Jonas Brothers will headline the Alerus Center on Nov. 17, 2023.
By Sav Kelly
Today at 10:27 AM

GRAND FORKS — The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Friday, Nov. 17.

Presale registration will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31, and those selected for presale — through a lottery process — will receive a unique access code that allows them to purchase tickets starting Thursday, Aug. 3. General onsale will begin the following day, according to a press release from Live Nation.

This is the band's largest tour, with 90 shows across 20 countries. Lawrence, a soul-pop band, will support the Jonas Brothers throughout the North American leg of the tour.

The tour, which starts in August, will feature songs from the band's entire catalog of five albums.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
