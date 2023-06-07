99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Intoxicated man accused of assaulting Grand Forks officer

According to a press release, the officer was assaulted after attempting to detain the man for driving under the influence.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:32 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks police officer was assaulted by a resident on Tuesday morning, June 6, according to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

Law enforcement was informed of an intoxicated driver traveling northbound on South Washington Street from 32nd Avenue South at 9:14 a.m., the release said.

Officer James Opp observed the vehicle, a Honda Civic, and conducted a stop near 15th Avenue South and South Washington Street.

Police say the driver, 43-year-old Brian Pyle, attempted to flee by foot. Opp tried to detain Pyle, but Pyle assaulted him and ran westbound, according to the release.

Officers pursued Pyle on foot, and Opp and other officers were able to detain him in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue South.

Pyle was charged with DUI, DUI refusal, assault on a police officer, fleeing, driving under suspension and failure to display current registration. He was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center, the release said.

Opp was released from Altru Hospital after being treated for his injuries.

