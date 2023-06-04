99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Interstate 29 overpass on Grand Forks' University Drive closed after buckling in heat

Other roads also have been affected, according to the city.

University Avenue I-29 overpass.JPG
A roadblock keeps motorists from the I-29 overpass on University Drive in Grand Forks on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 8:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — Motorists are not allowed to use the Interstate 29 overpass on University Drive in Grand Forks due to structural issues related to the heat.

The roadway was barricaded Saturday, June 3, on both sides of the bridge.

According to a release from the city of Grand Forks, the roadway buckled. The closure is from North 42nd Street to North 47th Street.

Other roads in the city also have been affected by high temperatures, the release said.

They include:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • South Washington Street, which had both northbound lanes buckle on the 3200 block. Traffic is able to pass in the turn lane.
  • Belmont Road, which had a small buckle at the 3800 block. Traffic is still able to pass.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Pictured here is the intersection of 17th Avenue South and South 20th Street in Grand Forks. The photo was taken on May 30, 2023, just before the start of a construction project.
Local
Road closures expected as summer projects begin in Grand Forks
June 03, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
Local
Warren, Minnesota, man accused of transporting methamphetamine across state lines
June 02, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
BEAU ABRAHAMSON.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition
June 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fxvp9h3XgAEc0pK.jpg
Prep
Beulah holds off Thompson for Class B state softball title
June 03, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
060423.S.FF.Sheyenne.dogpile
Prep
West Fargo Sheyenne 3-peats as Class A baseball champion
June 03, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
060423.S.FF.Softball
Prep
Dickinson edges Minot to win North Dakota Class A softball title
June 03, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Todd Rose
060423.S.FF.Soccer
Prep
Maicee Burke's hat trick lifts Minot to North Dakota girls soccer state championship 3-peat
June 03, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza