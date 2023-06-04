Interstate 29 overpass on Grand Forks' University Drive closed after buckling in heat
Other roads also have been affected, according to the city.
GRAND FORKS — Motorists are not allowed to use the Interstate 29 overpass on University Drive in Grand Forks due to structural issues related to the heat.
The roadway was barricaded Saturday, June 3, on both sides of the bridge.
According to a release from the city of Grand Forks, the roadway buckled. The closure is from North 42nd Street to North 47th Street.
Other roads in the city also have been affected by high temperatures, the release said.
They include:
ADVERTISEMENT
- South Washington Street, which had both northbound lanes buckle on the 3200 block. Traffic is able to pass in the turn lane.
- Belmont Road, which had a small buckle at the 3800 block. Traffic is still able to pass.
ADVERTISEMENT