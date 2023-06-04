Interstate 29 overpass on Grand Forks' University Drive closed after buckling in heat

GRAND FORKS — Motorists are not allowed to use the Interstate 29 overpass on University Drive in Grand Forks due to structural issues related to the heat.

The roadway was barricaded Saturday, June 3, on both sides of the bridge.

According to a release from the city of Grand Forks, the roadway buckled. The closure is from North 42nd Street to North 47th Street.

Other roads in the city also have been affected by high temperatures, the release said.

They include:



