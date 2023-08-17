Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ingrid Andress to fill Saturday spot at Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights after Dylan Scott can't attend

Scott unable to perform due to medical reasons, he said on social media.

Today at 4:51 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS – Country music singer Ingrid Andress will be the headliner for Saturday's session of Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights after the original headliner is unable to perform.

Dylan Scott canceled his Saturday performance due to an undisclosed medical condition, according to a post on Facebook.

“Canceling shows is never something I want to do, but with doctor’s orders I cannot perform this weekend,” Scott posted on Facebook earlier on Thursday.

Scott is known for songs like “Making This Boy Go Crazy,” and “My Girl,” the latter of which was his first No. 1 hit on the country airplay chart.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, festival organizers announced that four-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Andress will take Scott's place on Saturday.

"With hits like 'More Hearts Than Mine,' 'Lady Like' and 'Feel Like This,' Ingrid will be wrapping up what is sure to be a great weekend of country music, cold drinks and great memories," said a post on the concert's Facebook site.

The two-day event begins Friday in downtown East Grand Forks with Paint the Town at 5:30 p.m., Drake White at 7:30 p.m. and Tracy Lawrence at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, it'll be Matt Aakre & the Dirty Little Secret at 5:30 p.m., Tigirlily Gold at 7:30 p.m. and Ingrid Andress at 9:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. both days.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
