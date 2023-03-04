Inaugural Grand Forks 'Average Person Winter Olympics' brings community together for ‘shenanigans’

GRAND FORKS — The first ever Grand Forks “Average Person Winter Olympics” was described as simultaneously "hilarious" and "miserable," as teams of four completed "average person" winter tasks such as pushing a shopping cart through snow, getting dressed in winter gear — while wearing altering goggles — and shoveling snow in search of a buried set of keys.

During a lunch break, the Downtown Development Association’s COO Jill Proctor told the Herald the events thus far had been "hilarious."

“There’s nothing funnier than standing at the edge of that bridge,” said Proctor, pointing to the Sorlie Bridge in the distance, “and watching people barrel down it with a shopping cart.”

Blue Weber, the DDA’s CEO and the only participant competing alone, said there’s “nothing more miserable than trying to find a set of keys in a giant snowpile.”

The DDA, a team of three, came up with the five events by ‘throwing out just random ideas’ and modifying them as the planning process went on, according to Proctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think, too, we were like, ‘What is annoying in the winter?'” added Svea Benefield, vice president of marketing.

The finalized events that debuted on Saturday, March 4, were a key dig, shopping cart race, speed dressing, sled relay and boot and shoot.

The four teams that participated in the “Average Person Winter Olympics” called themselves The Mean Girls, Fantastic Forkers, Not to Scale, and About Average Almost Able-Bodies.

Valerie Bauer, a member of The Mean Girls, said her friends found the event on Facebook and "it sounded hilarious." The group of women, all from Grand Forks, like to run together and "do fun things."

“If there’s shenanigans involved, we’re there,” Kari Donald said.

The team said while they may not have won, they’re "so average."

Not to Scale won speed dressing, but Fantastic Forkers won the key dig and shopping cart race and About Average Almost Able-Bodies won the sled relay and boot and shoot — resulting in a tie.

Alexander Simmers pulls Courtney Gloe uphill on a sled as they compete in the first ever Grand Forks "Average Person Winter Olympics" on Saturday, March 4. (Sav Kelly / Grand Forks Herald)

In an impromptu tiebreaker event, one member from each team had to run up a hill, sled down it and run onto the ice rink before throwing snowballs at a target from increasing distances.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Average Almost-Able Bodies won the event and took home the trophy.

The competition took place at Town Square, and multiple businesses participated. Rhombus Guys Brewing Company and Half Brothers Brewing Company brought drinks, and Urban Stampede provided hot chocolate and coffee. There were also two food trucks, Melissa’s Mobile Cocina and S&S Specialty Foods/Bratwurst King’s. DJ Pretty Ricky, based in Fargo, emceed the events.

Alexander Simmers, member of the "Fantastic Forkers," lays in the snow after helping his team win the sled relay in the first ever Grand Forks "Average Person Winter Olympics" on Saturday, March 4. (Sav Kelly / Grand Forks Herald)

Proctor said the competition is “part of a greater winter program concept.”

“We’re trying to do some activities to get people out and show them you don’t need to be afraid of a little bit of cold, there just needs to be some fun to warm you back up,” Weber said.

Proctor said the DDA has been exploring outdoor winter activities that can help bring the community together, get them outside, staying active and continuing to socialize throughout the winter.

“We’ve been hearing from everybody in the community, ‘We want to do more things in the winter, how can we do that?’” Weber said.

The DDA has opened up an ice rink at the square for eight or nine years now, according to Proctor. On Saturday, the team debuted a curling lane. The DDA has hosted different events throughout the winter, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating events and more.

Benefield said people don’t always know how easy and accessible it can be for people to learn how to do winter activities such as skiing and snowshoeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not always just the program events,” said Weber. “It’s sometimes just taking people out and showing them what they can do on their own, outside of hanging out with us.”