In Grand Forks, one street project begins as another ends

GRAND FORKS — As one road project in south Grand Forks is about to end, another is set to begin.

A portion of South Washington Street that has been under construction throughout the summer is expected to open in the coming weeks, with an early August completion date. Meanwhile, construction on a troublesome stretch of road — 32nd Avenue South — will soon begin.

On South Washington, the reconstruction project started on May 1, causing crews to close the street from 48th Avenue South to 57th Avenue South. The project is turning the two-lane road into a four-lane road with street lights and a traffic signal at 55th Avenue South.

While a construction zone will still exist, the road could re-open to regular traffic possibly as soon as the end of next week, according to John Bernstrom, Grand Forks’ public information officer.

The road sees increased traffic in the late summer and throughout the fall as trucks come into Greater Grand Forks to deliver sugar beets to the American Crystal Sugar factory in East Grand Forks.

The project also has crimped business at a local garden center, its owner told the Herald earlier this month .

“There will still be work going on, but we hope … we’re going to be really close (by the) end of next week or beginning of the week after to have traffic on it,” he said. “... We worked into the contract that the road has to be opened to traffic in early August so we can make harvest.”

Bernstrom said the project is on schedule, but it will still be awhile before construction is completed. Traffic signals still need to be shipped so they can be installed. However, when it comes to the unpredictability of weather and other factors on construction, the project has been going well.

“Every construction season, you really have no control over weather, you have no control over lots of things,” he said. “And this one’s gone as smooth as one can go.”

Also in south Grand Forks, another project is imminent. Dozens upon dozens of orange barrels have been placed along 32nd Avenue South in anticipation of a reconstruction project on a roadway that generated headlines earlier this year due to an abundance of potholes following the extended cold winter.

The project will begin July 31. A flashing sign along the street tells motorists that starting Monday, they should "expect delays." The state DOT is leading the project.

Bernstrom said the project mostly will include mill-and-overlay work on asphalt portions of the street, although some concrete work will occur on curbs, gutters and some crosswalks.

The project will help fix the areas where potholes were so troublesome earlier this year on 32nd Avenue South.

"This past spring, that road was in tough shape," Bernstrom said. "Winter is tough on roads and that road broke down pretty hard."

The city worked with the state Department of Transportation to move the project forward on the DOT's schedule. When that happened, it prompted bids to come in higher than expected, so it was rebid as a smaller job, Bernstrom said.

The project is expected to be done by early September.

"They're not going to close the road. There will always be a lane open in both directions. ... You may have days where you're driving down the road in the right-hand lane and you come back from where you were and you're in the left-hand lane. They flip that quick," he said.

And that, he says, explains the number of barrels and cones that have been placed in the area in advance.

"Let's just say they didn't spare cones," he said.