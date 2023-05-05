In a season filled with successful acts, Kenny Chesney will be Alerus Center's 'marquee event'

GRAND FORKS – When award-winning country music artist Kenny Chesney takes the stage at the Alerus Center on Tuesday night, it will serve as the stadium’s “marquee event” of a year filled with highly successful acts, according to its general manager.

“We are extremely excited about it,” said Anna Rosburg, general manager of the Alerus Center. “It’s definitely going to be our marquee event for 2023. We’ve been very fortunate over the last several years to have great success bringing in big acts, and Kenny Chesney is no exception.”

While Rosburg said country music acts traditionally draw well, the Alerus Center strives to book a wide range of acts.

“It’s our job to try to bring in successful events that serve our mission,” Rosburg said. “Country music definitely is a top seller, but it’s still important for us to try to bring in other acts of different genres, and provide diverse content.”

Chesney’s Alerus Center show will be the second on his “I Go Back Tour,” which kicks off on Saturday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Chesney will be accompanied by two-time Country Music Association Award winner Kelsea Ballerini.

A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Chesney is an icon of the country music world. He has won six Grammy Awards and charted over 40 top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Chesney’s tour will take him to 10 cities – mainly smaller venues across the Midwest and South. By contrast, he performed at much larger venues during his 2022 “Here and Now Tour,” which saw Chesney visit 21 NFL stadiums and perform for 1.3 million fans.

According to Rosburg, the Alerus is expecting a “large, full house,” when Chesney and Ballerini take the stage. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6.

