News Local

Identities of two killed in Grand Forks County motorcycle crash released

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, at the southwest edge of Larimore.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:25 AM

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the identities of the man and woman killed in a motorcycle crash near Larimore on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the updated press release, 59-year-old Timothy Donald Olson was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson westbound on 16th Avenue Northeast as part of a club ride.

He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and the vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulting of a driveway before resting in the north ditch. Both Olson and his passenger, 44-year-old Nicole Marie Brown, were ejected and killed.

The crash is under investigation.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
