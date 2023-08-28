Identities of two killed in Grand Forks County motorcycle crash released

GRAND FORKS COUNTY — The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the identities of the man and woman killed in a motorcycle crash near Larimore on Saturday, Aug. 26.

According to the updated press release, 59-year-old Timothy Donald Olson was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson westbound on 16th Avenue Northeast as part of a club ride.

He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and the vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulting of a driveway before resting in the north ditch. Both Olson and his passenger, 44-year-old Nicole Marie Brown, were ejected and killed.

The crash is under investigation.