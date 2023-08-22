ICON provides update to Grand Forks School Board on new Valley Middle School design

GRAND FORKS – Three months after Grand Forks voters approved a $79 million referendum that will rebuild Valley Middle School, the project’s principal architectural firm said design work is progressing smoothly.

The update was given during the Grand Forks Public School Board’s regular meeting on Monday.

Kyle Kvamme, principal director of community engagement and project development at ICON Architects, a firm contracted by the district to assist in the project’s design phase, said ICON has been “working full steam ahead with our construction partner, Construction Engineers, finalizing different aspects of the schematic design.”

Kvamme also said the district has hired a landscape architect to ensure the new Valley Middle School is inspired with the Red River Valley in mind.

“One of the neat things integrated into this design process is thinking of Grand Forks and the river, and how to incorporate the river flowing through the town as life flowing through the school,” he said.

The board also approved a request from district Business Manager Brandon Baumbach to accept $30 million in general obligation bonds on behalf of the Bank of North Dakota. This was done to ensure repayment of a $30 million loan at 2% interest issued by the bank, to help offset property tax burden on the $79 million in expenditures for a new Valley Middle School, security upgrades throughout the district and a new district kitchen.

Also Monday, Catherine Gillach, assistant superintendent for secondary education, presented the district’s goals for the upcoming school year in boosting proficiency in mathematics and English language arts (ELA).

According to Gillach, the district has a target of increasing district-wide ELA proficiency from 46% to 51%, and math proficiency from 40% to 45%, but will also target two specific grade levels – third-grade ELA and eighth-grade math.

Gillach said third grade is a critical year for students to develop reading skills.

“The reason we explicitly targeted grade three is because grade three is known nationally as one of those pivotal ages in which we want kids to be able to read, absorb and retain content,” she said. “You’ve heard before about learning to read and reading to learn, that’s where that crucial turning point comes.”

Additionally, Gillach called eighth grade a “pivotal time in the mathematics trajectory.”

“Eighth grade is when mathematics switches to a more non-linear, and conceptual, mathematics,” she said. “A lot of times if students struggle with pre-algebra – which is right in that grade span – it can be a barrier to eventual graduation.”

The district’s goal is to increase proficiency in third grade ELA from 41%-48%, and eighth grade math from 32%-40%, as measured by the district’s STAR assessment.

