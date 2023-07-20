“I love gardening. I can even lose myself in it.”

GRAND FORKS — When she’s out working in her garden, down on the ground and digging in the dirt, Diane Knauf occasionally gets unexpected encouragement.

“Sometimes people drive by and yell out ‘we love your garden’ or ‘we love your yard’ or ‘we love your plants,’ ” Knauf said. “That makes it all worth it – because it is a lot of work. It’s good to know others enjoy (the garden) as much as I do.”

Her garden, one of nine that’s on the Grand Forks Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour this week , is a testament to all that effort. But, more so, it reflects her love of gardening.

“My fingernails are horrible, because I’m always in the dirt,” said Knauf, who lives in a beautiful three-story Victorian-style home in the Riverside Park neighborhood. “But, I love it.”

A display of annuals, perennials and trees are featured on the north side of Diane Knauf's home on Lewis Boulevard. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The house is surrounded by an extensive variety of perennials and annuals that brighten the exterior with vibrant shades of orange, pink, deep rose and purple thanks to blooming plants including foxglove, marigolds, geraniums, bee balm, cornflowers, impatiens and others. They are enhanced by different shades of green, courtesy of plants like the almost-architectural ornamental cabbage and flowing English ivy.

Several plants spark memories of her relatives, Knauf said, noting, for example, “my godmother was famous for her hens and chickens.”

She favors plants like hydrangeas and hollyhocks — traditional favorites — because they are complementary to an older home.

Knauf’s yard and patio are speckled with vintage pieces that bring to mind “days gone by,” she said. Nestled among the plants are unexpected items — a garden plow her grandfather probably used; a tarnished silver teapot with dangling old spoons that serves as wind-chime and hangs from a shepherd’s hook; multi-colored metal roosters; and life-like ceramic rabbits.

She also favors plants that provide a carpet of color and a mass of interesting tiny shapes.

“I use a lot of ground cover,” she said, pointing out the different types and colors of short, dense vegetation that hide the soil. “It holds moisture in the ground.”

It also discourages the growth of weeds.

Creative touches

Knauf's creativity and sense of whimsy shine through everywhere in her welcoming backyard.

Four old-fashioned white enamel pots, mounted in a Z pattern over an old tub, make for an unusual water feature in her backyard patio. The water falls from pot to pot, and then into the tub.

Enamel pitchers form a water feature in Diane Knauf's Lewis Boulevard garden. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“It’s nice to sit out here and listen to the water,” she said. “It’s just soothing.”

A hole cut in the side of an electric coffee pot has become a home for a bird’s nest that can be spotted inside. An old, re-purposed kitchen sink serves as a raised bed for flowers. A replica of a vintage bathtub, complete with shower nozzle and nobs, is filled with geraniums, coleus and asparagus fern.

Knauf is drawn to — and constantly on the lookout for — “unique, unusual things” that give her garden and yard personality, she said. A pink headless mannequin, dressed in a horticultural society t-shirt, is seated not far from the bistro table and chairs on the back patio.

Small wooden signs, snuggled in the foliage, pass along messages, like “There will be no weeding during drinking hours” and “Do you know the way to Chardonnay?”

Near her back door, a wooden sign instructs visitors, “Doorbell is broken. Yell ‘Ding Dong’ really loud.”

Anything that makes your laugh or smile is a good addition, she said.

A sculpture features groundcover on a table in Diane Knauf's garden. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

A recent report by BiggerGarden.com shows that gardening has become one of the most popular hobbies in America, with 55% of American households actively engaged in gardening. Many view it as a hedge against inflation.

And it is “absolutely” therapeutic, said Knauf, who’s retired. When she was employed, “if I had a hard day, I’d come home and work in the garden and that would just melt away. …

“I love gardening. I can even lose myself in it.”

Younger gardeners

Knauf has noticed that, during and after the pandemic, more younger people started to do a lot of gardening, she said. Some of them have joined the Grand Forks Horticultural Society’s membership ranks — which she encourages, she said, because members are “well-informed, knowledgeable and generous;” they are quick to share information and their plants. The group often invites speakers to their monthly meetings at the Myra Museum.

To people who are interested in gardening, but don’t think they can have a garden because they live in an apartment, Knauf says, “you don’t need dirt or ground to create a garden that’s fun, unique and different. Put together pots and throw random things together — and don’t fret about it. And it’ll be amazing.”

“Be creative, look at magazines and things that are not even garden-related,” she said.

An ornamental chicken roosts in a flowerbed at Diane Knauf's home on Lewis Boulevard. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Would-be gardeners who are unsure where or how to start should not over-plan or stress about it, she said. “You have to be patient. Just plant something. It’ll take time; it’s not going to happen overnight. It all comes together. … And if you don’t like it, next year change it.”

New gardeners must be willing to commit to the labor, she said, noting that she spends six hours a day working in her garden during the summer. “It’s constant.”

She emphasizes that those new to gardening should not worry about following a specific plan or rigid set of rules, she said. “All gardens are beautiful; all are unique. …

“It’s the variety that makes it different, that makes it unique, that makes it you.”

