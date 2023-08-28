Huttunen says facilities upgrades, 2024 budget are top priorities as new East Grand Forks city administrator

EAST GRAND FORKS – As he works through the first weeks of his new job, East Grand Forks City Administrator Reid Huttunen said setting the city’s budget and planning for facilities upgrades are his top priorities.

On July 20, the East Grand Forks City Council offered Huttunen the position. He took over on Aug. 1, replacing City Clerk Megan Nelson, who had been serving on an interim basis. Previous City Administrator David Murphy left in the spring to take a similar job in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

A native of Pembina, North Dakota, Huttunen attended the University of Minnesota Crookston, earning a bachelor’s degree in sport recreation management. He said his educational background led him to pursue a career with the city, for which he served as parks and recreation superintendent for seven years.

Huttunen said his time as parks superintendent prepared him well for his current role.

“In that time as parks superintendent, I’ve been fortunate to be involved in some really high level planning,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work over the years talking about improvements that need to happen in our ice arenas, and putting a master plan together for facility improvements. Experiences like that – managing, working with state-level funding opportunities – made me really interested in the kind of work the city administrator does.”

Huttunen also said the process of setting the city's budget has been a learning experience.

“We have a finance committee formed, and we’re working hard to try and finalize what a budget for 2024 is going to look like,” he said. “I’ve been part of that committee as parks and rec superintendent, but we’re trying to reset that a bit as we head into September and set a preliminary budget. I’m just doing a lot of reading and learning to get myself informed as we get into those discussions.”

Huttunen said a major component of the 2024 budget will be negotiating with unions representing the city’s employees, and preparing for potential salary increases. He said East Grand Forks is in strong fiscal health ahead of planning sessions.

“I think we’re in a strong place,” Huttunen said. “The city’s reserves are even a little bit higher than what the state recommends – which is between 35 and 50% of your total expenditures in a reserve account. We’re sitting at 53% the last I heard.

“We have a lot of work to do to get into a place where we’re comfortable with what a (mill) levy looks like for our residents next year,” he added. “We’re trying to be really sensitive with what that number is – knowing that everyone is strained by all the inflationary increases in their personal lives too.”

Huttunen said that while he is unsure of what an exact figure would look like, the City Council has discussed keeping any potential increases of the mill levy at 5% or below.

On the facilities improvement front, Huttunen said the city will vote on a 1% sales tax increase during the 2024 general election, which would raise the tax from 7.125% to 8.125%. If the sales tax increase is approved, revenue will be used to fund upgrades to the city’s ice arenas.

Huttunen said East Grand Forks’ three indoor ice arenas are an economic boon for the community, due to the revenue generated from hosting hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions.

“We did an economic impact study for our ice sports in the winter of 2021-22,” he said. “The total direct spending impact was around $1.3 million over the course of that winter. If you consider the number of jobs it supports in our community, that number rose to around $2.1 million. To me, youth sports is one of the strong points of East Grand Forks – it drives tourism.”

Huttunen said voters have been supportive of past sales tax increases – including a 1% increase in 2015, used to fund improvements to the city’s outdoor swimming pool.

“I think a positive of that is we have had that sales tax increase in place in the past,” he said. “We anticipated at the time that if residents voted yes, it would take five years to pay off the bonds for that project. It actually was so successful that it was paid off in less than three years. We view that as a good sample size. We’re hopeful that falling in on that 1% rate – similar to what we’ve all become used to from 2017-2020 – can help make that palatable for people.”

Huttunen said the swimming pool’s upgrades have paid dividends.

“Last year, we were just short of 20,000 people through the doors in an 85-day swimming season,” he said. “So we’re averaging roughly 300 people a day. Anecdotally, we feel like it brings in a lot of people from out of town. People buy season passes from as far away as Thief River Falls, Crookston, Warren, certainly Grand Forks. To me, that’s a measure of success. We used a sales tax to fund this project, and year after year it’s bringing people to our community, who hopefully shop and dine in our restaurants.”

Huttunen also said preliminary discussions are underway about improvements to the boat launch at LaFave Park, as well as road improvements in the city’s industrial park.