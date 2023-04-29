How much special COVID-era funding did the immediate Grand Forks area get? It’s difficult to say for sure

GRAND FORKS – Mandy Iverson, Mental Health Matters’ new community mental health coordinator, has only been on the job for six months. But she already has a favorite moment in her new role.

Iverson used to be a school nurse, tending to kids as they came to her; when they walked out the door, they disappeared back into the bigger world. Iverson never really felt like she was able to keep track of how they fared after they visited.

Now, in her new role, she’s an advocate for better mental health practices at work and at home. She’s helping with long-term community health planning, meeting with community leaders and fighting the stigmas that often keep people from seeking treatment. Her job is to sit at the center of the community’s mental health network — a “central repository person,” she calls it.

And, she said, not too long ago her phone pinged – on it was a message about a family she helped steer toward some local resources. Unlike her days in school, she said, she now has the opportunity to watch the people she supports thrive.

“COVID has had an unprecedented impact on the global community. And every single person on the planet has mental health,” Iverson said. “Every single one of us is on that spectrum somewhere.”

Iverson’s reference to the virus is apt: she is a city employee, but her role was made possible with federal COVID dollars. That funding, in all its many forms, has meant new or improved infrastructure around the city; more money keeping businesses open; and money directly to Americans’ bank accounts.

COVID dollars went to North Dakota’s school districts, to its city governments, to its county leadership; it went to airports and local transit authorities. It went to universities. It went to health care providers . It was an essential part of American life for a years-long pandemic crisis.

So how much special COVID-era funding did Grand Forks get? It’s a difficult question to answer. That number is real and, technically, it’s countable. It’s just so diffuse, with so many sources and recipients, that tallying it is a tall task indeed.

Joe Morrissette, head of the state budget office, runs through the complications. Some money went directly to counties. Some went directly to cities. Some went to the state, which disbursed it to cities and counties. These wrinkles are everywhere.

“(There are) just a variety of channels and tasks for the money that makes it really impossible, I think, to have a single person that can give you clarity on everything that came to a geographic area,” Morrissette said.

But the Herald counted some of the biggest recipients of COVID funds, which are tallied below. These numbers come with a few caveats; portions of the funding are functionally credit to reimburse qualified expenses, and not cash, and some funds remain unspent. Some expenditures were made using funding that was freed up by the arrival of COVID dollars.

Here’s a look at some of the COVID funding in Grand Forks:



City of Grand Forks: The city and its closely affiliated transit agency received $20.5 million under various federal programs – including the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan – which went to projects like touchless ticketing systems at the Alerus Center, road infrastructure, City Hall security, building ventilation, fire and police radios, wastewater treatment plant upgrades and revenue offsets (for suspended business license fees). Cities Area Transit received an additional $4.1 million.

Grand Forks Public Schools : The district received $28.4 million, designated specifically for elementary and secondary schools, which paid for iPads and Chromebooks for students learning remotely, cleaning supplies, COVID prevention, HVAC improvements, additional staff and more. The district also received a smattering of other funding – from smaller public funds and even a private donation – that totaled more than $4 million.

: The district received $28.4 million, designated specifically for elementary and secondary schools, which paid for iPads and Chromebooks for students learning remotely, cleaning supplies, COVID prevention, HVAC improvements, additional staff and more. The district also received a smattering of other funding – from smaller public funds and even a private donation – that totaled more than $4 million. Grand Forks County : County leaders reported $15.7 million in funding through various federal programs, with much of it divvied up for the region’s Career Impact Academy , local nonprofit support, public health nursing, HVAC, wastewater infrastructure and more.

: County leaders reported $15.7 million in funding through various federal programs, with much of it divvied up for the region’s Career Impact Academy , local nonprofit support, public health nursing, HVAC, wastewater infrastructure and more. University of North Dakota: UND was awarded $52.8 million in COVID relief funds, spent on student assistance, addressing revenue loss, and a long list of COVID mitigation – from HVAC to new technology to cleaning and testing and quarantine costs. The university also received more than $60 million in COVID-linked allocations during a state special session, $50 million of which funded renovations at Merrifield and Twamley halls.

The total amount of pandemic relief money that flowed into the region is surely far higher than those four recipients. Grand Forks International Airport received more than $22 million in cash and credit, an airport official said. Smaller communities and school districts got funding as well. And that’s without counting the Paycheck Protection Program loans that North Dakota businesses received, plus beefed up unemployment benefits , direct checks or a smattering of other programs.

If that complexity looks strange now, it looked much less so during the pandemic, when school buildings were shuttered and hospital wards were bursting and COVID was seeping from street to street. Unemployment was spiking, and the economy was teetering. Especially during the early pandemic, there was a profound urgency to move quickly.

“There were even requirements in the federal guide guidance to the states that this money couldn't sit at the state level. The money that was intended to go out to political subdivisions had to go out quickly,” Morrissette said. “That was a requirement.”

But now the politics — and the economics — are different.

GOP budget hawks are launching into the debate over the U.S. debt ceiling. Congressional Republicans are pressing for less government spending – and one of their targets is reportedly unspent pandemic dollars, which many public leaders in Grand Forks still have.

“The American people are tired of politicians who use COVID as an excuse for more extreme inflationary spending,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a recent floor speech . “If the money was authorized to fight the pandemic, what was not spent during the pandemic should not be spent after the pandemic is over.”

That inflation has been one of the most important economic forces in the country for a year, with Federal Reserve policymakers hiking interest rates to tamp it down and workers and businesses alike watching the power of their dollar shrink.

But it’s important to remember, UND economist David Flynn said, that the link between COVID funding and inflation needs a lot of context.

“Your economy was sort of set up already with a lot of dry kindling. The low rates, the low unemployment rate, the pressure that could be brought to bear on wages, suddenly COVID hits, workers out of work, and all these other pressures,” Flynn said.

So was the rush of COVID-era money the spark that set that kindling ablaze and sent inflation skyward?

“There are a lot of other consequential economic circumstances that contributed, I would say at least equally, if not more,” Flynn said. “Because they were longer-term events that really ingrained certain features into the economy that were very, very much waiting for the right moment to spark.”

And for recipients, the choice to take the funding was obvious. At UND, COO Karla Mongeon-Stewart said COVID funding was crucial for keeping up operations that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. She pointed out student grant funding in particular, which helped students pay for critical costs like housing and food. Without them, many would have found themselves making hard choices about their futures.

“I’m certain there would have been students who – due to unemployment or other factors as a result of COVID – wouldn’t have been able to stay in school,” said Mongeon-Stewart, who is also the university’s vice president for finance and operations. “And because of these grants and other support, they were able to stay.”

Grand Forks Public Schools officials were equally grateful.

“We've always had amazing teachers, working their tails off using creative ways to reach student needs,” said Catherine Gillach, assistant superintendent for secondary education. ”... But in order for us to be able to meet the needs and the exacerbated needs in front of us, these dollars have been a lifesaver.”

And not far away, the money is helping expand county corrections and relocate and upsize the space for juveniles — both offenders and those who need caretakers and support. COVID funding will pay for more than $5 million of a total $38 million project. And since much of that is being financed with property tax increases, county leaders argue pandemic dollars are functionally keeping taxes lower.

“I think it's really important for the youth in this community,” said Robin Spain, the county’s juvenile detention administrator. “It's a definite need, not just for the detention, but for the shelter care (which) is a huge need in the whole state. And it's good to have a good, safe place we can put these kids when they're going through crisis – whether that be a delinquent crisis, or a crisis that they're having at home.”

