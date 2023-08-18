Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Richelle Kruger says baking connects her with her family

WARREN, Minn. — A stay-at-home mother of four, Richelle Kruger enjoys connecting with them through baking — the same way she connected with her family when she was a child.

Kruger grew up baking with her family, especially her aunts, and holds onto recipes she learned when she was young. In her memory, she’s “always done it,” but she found more time to practice during the COVID pandemic. Her kids, whose favorite treat is pumpkin muffins, have fun coming up with their own recipes, whipping up whatever they can think of.

“They’ll all just make something and we throw it in the oven and try it,” she said. “Whatever it is, we just wing it.”

Kruger is among 15 bakers who will be competing in this summer's Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off, a competition that seeks to find the region's best bakers. The winner of the tournament, which begins Aug. 28 and runs for four weeks, will earn prizes worth at least $1,000. The champion will decide between a $1,400 pie safe from Home of Economy or a $500 Home of Economy gift card, while also earning a $500 check from the Herald in the name of the winner's business sponsor.

Kruger is sponsored by Wall's Medicine Center.

Doughnuts and her mom’s apple pie are two recipes that bring Kruger back to memories of her childhood, as well as pie crust cookies made from leftover apple pie crust.

“It’s a fun circle to do when you make something you’ve had as a kid and it brings back all those memories and then you share it with your kids,” she said.

Kruger also enjoys making strawberry pie, rhubarb pie and juneberry pie. She used to pick juneberries herself before her supply trees died. Now, she gets them from a farmer’s market in the summer to freeze and keep for longer.

Kruger isn't yet sure what type of pie she'll bake for the tournament's first round, but she’s trying to narrow it down. She wants to make her first-round pie unique, but also wants to make a recipe she knows wells.

“We’ll see what I come up with,” she said.

Though baking is more of a hobby for her, Kruger does like the idea of someday opening her own bakery in Warren.

“It’s a great community,” she said. “A lot of people know me already, so it’d be a nice jumping off point.”

A few staples would be doughnuts, muffins, flavored breads, cheesecake, pie and cookies.

At the end of the day, baking is just a nice, relaxing thing for Kruger — an activity that stirs memories of her past.

“I think baking sometimes, and cooking, it reminds you of special places sometimes as a kid or … even special places that you visited,” she said. “... And it makes me feel close to my family members that have passed or can’t do it anymore.”

