Home of Economy, Grand Forks Herald begin search for second-annual pie contest field

GRAND FORKS — The Home of Economy-Grand Forks Herald Pie Bake-off is seeking the region's best pie-makers for the second-annual contest later this summer.

The event will put 16 bakers in a tournament setting that will begin in mid August. Last year's tournament was won by Caitlin Olson, of East Grand Forks, with Jill Hanson, of Newfolden, Minnesota, finishing second.

"We had a blast with this last summer and we're hoping that we can replicate that again this year," said Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel. "It really was quite an event, and we enjoyed telling the stories of the bakers who live in this area."

The event also was a success for the Herald. The contest earned the newspaper the title of "Best Advertising Campaign" in the most recent Minnesota Newspaper Association. It also won first in the category of "Promotion of Newspaper Advertising" and first in "Promotion of Community" last month at the North Dakota Newspaper Association contest.

In addition, the stories were well read, according to Herald online readership data. In total, readers spent approximately 1,200 hours last summer reading the stories that were posted online.

To fill the field of 16 this year, the Herald seeks bakers from Greater Grand Forks and the immediate region.

Those who are interested should send an email to pie@gfherald.com or call the Herald office at 701-780-1103. A short bio of the entrants — explaining experience, baking background, interests in baking, etc. — is requested and will help the Herald determine the field of 16.

In an effort to determine a new winner each year, previous champions are not allowed to enter again. Olson, of East Grand Forks, earned $1,000 for her 2022 victory.

Otherwise, previous contestants may enter but the Herald may limit their number, depending on the volume of new contestant entries.

Third-party nominations are welcome, too.

“I regularly heard about the contest from family and a lot of people at work, including closer colleagues and faculty across campus! Many of them heard about it right away (in the announcement) and kept up with the results, with some checking for updates every Monday and sharing with others," Olson said in a note to the Herald after last year's event. "I would say that the contest was successful as an extra incentive for people to read the Herald, and it also provided an opportunity for community building around the campaign.”

The Herald will choose the 16 bakers from the pool of entrants. In August, they will be placed in a tournament; the first round will be pool play — with the top eight scores advancing — followed by head-to-head competitions after that. Last year's judges included local chefs with professional culinary backgrounds, plus a representative from the Herald with years of amateur baking experience.

Bakers who lose in the first round will only have baked one pie, but those who continue to advance will be required to provide a pie each week for up to four weeks. Judging occurs on Monday mornings, with the exception of Labor Day weekend, when pies are judged on Tuesday.

Cost of ingredients is covered by tournament sponsors.

Deadline to enter is July 5.

"As I said last year, this event is about fun and I would say that last year, we honestly had a lot of fun with this," Wenzel said. "We got to meet a lot of great bakers, too. And, of course, we ate a lot of pie."