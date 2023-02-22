99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

High-risk offender working in Grand Forks, police say

There are 103 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work or attend school within the city of Grand Forks, according to GFPD.

By Staff reports
February 22, 2023 02:40 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department has notified the city of the presence of a high risk sex offender working in Grand Forks, the department said in a release.

Ross Lyle Teigen is employed at J.R. Simplot located at 3630 Gateway Drive in Grand Fork. Teigen has been convicted of transfer of obscene materials to a minor/luring a minor by computer.

The North Dakota Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee assigned Teigen a risk level of “high” and as a result has a lifetime registration requirement in North Dakota.

“The Grand Forks Police Department provides for the tracking and verification of those individuals that have been convicted of sex offenses, offenses against children and those that have been adjudicated as sexually dangerous individuals,” the release said.

There are 103 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department that either live, work or attend school within the city of Grand Forks, according to GFPD. Of these 103, there are 10 assigned a risk level of high. The rest are classified as moderate- or low-risk or have not been assigned a risk level.

The department says high risk offenders are contacted at least every 30 days to verify their status and, upon initial registration or the assignment of a risk level, a public notification is held as appropriate.

If the public has questions about the program, or have information pertaining to any unregistered offenders, they can contact Cpl. Hank Becker at the Grand Forks Police Department Specialized Resource Bureau at 701-787-8083, or via email at hbecker@grandforksgov.com.

